It's me again. By all means record the games and comment, but sit back and have a look first as an obvious fan if the game, thus us meant as a genuine question not as an argument point do you want to see us go down the RU line, look at union scrums they very often follow the same pattern, scrum collapse repeat twice Penalise. RU fans accept this as part if the game. If we chose to apply the laws of the game virtually every scrum at Blackpool should have been a penalty for incorrect binding, as a bunch of fans and yes I was there would anyone gave wanted that? Have said it before, sometimes a penalty can be more disadvantageous to an attacking team so let play go on.