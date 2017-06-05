focus on moving off the mark

Sometimes picked up by the ref sometimes not



not playing the ball correctly

when did we last see this happen - players frequently just step over the ball



dissent

how often do you see a team marched back 10 yards as we were. I am not saying the ref was wrong to march us back if the player gave him dissent but my lord compare us to Wigan - enough said.



high tackles / taken in the air

some refs penalise others dont



kicking the ball away - this is a sin binning but when did we last see it happen



professional fouls - again some sin bin others dont - a professional foul is a professional foul and its in the rule book to be followed



Off side on the opposition try line. The only team I have ever seen penalised for being off side (a couple of players having their foot the wrong side of the line) has been Leeds and that is twice. Leeds are not the only team in the last two seasons to do this - again this is inconsistent.



How can you comment on an illegal tackle when you weren't at the games. I was at both and believe me there was no difference between number 11's tackle on sunday and Harrisons the week before. Re-iterate Harrison sin bin, 2 match ban and fine, Halifax not even on report.



If you want Mickeyb1234 I will watch all SL games on the box and record the minutes the fouls were committed and the penalty / non penalty for them and will also issue with the comments from the commentators. Im brave enough to do it.