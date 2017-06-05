|
I watched two thirds of the under 19 game yesterday and I thought the referee was pretty good I did not hear supporters shouting at him because he was making bad decisions. The referee for the main game very inconsistent for both sides on laying on, missed loads of high tackles from Halifax, penalised a Broncos player for a high tackle when it was clearly across the shoulders and missed numerous forward passes, one when Halifax scored a try.
PS I wonder if the Fax player will get a two match ban for lifting our player above the horizontal the same as Harrison. No sin bin and not put on report.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:16 pm
Referees, like players, coaches and chairman make mistakes. Regularly you hear commentators and pundits with polar views on incidents / decisions made in games. The NRL with it's two referees and bunker arguably get as many decisions wrong as the officials in non televised British games.
For British televised games, I would like to see a trial where the video referee is dropped, I believe that the concentration level of officials will be sharper and the resultant decisions better as a consequence.
Can I suggest you make notes on the officials at the forthcoming Dewsbury game and ask to compare it with that of the attending RFL official? Then if brave enough post it on here?
Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:49 pm
Re the Harrison incident and an incident on Sunday, no two are ever the same.
Talking of referees, I ask again, what do you propose? Unless you take the human out of the decision making process totally you will always get different decisions and differing standards.
I will ask the question though, what do you think the refs do after a game and the week between games? Route full time refs spend the week training analysing previous performance and prepping for next games.
Part time refs get to review all there games and are constantly assessed, they don't just go home and forget enough the game they do on the weekend you know.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:29 am
You're always going to get a human element no one is questioning that, but there is a rule book that is the constant and one they should apply. There is a huge indifference in performance between the refs when in reality its a relatively simple game to manage. Union has more rules for the line out than we have for the whole game but Nigel Owens the union ref seems to command respect of both fans and players unlike our refs. You explain that.
Explain to me why this year the focus is on moving of the mark? Every year there is an initial focus area where they go over the top then pull back. Do you remember a few years back when they set about purging the game and we were seeing 30+ penalties a match until the coaches said, NO MORE.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:00 am
focus on moving off the mark
Sometimes picked up by the ref sometimes not
not playing the ball correctly
when did we last see this happen - players frequently just step over the ball
dissent
how often do you see a team marched back 10 yards as we were. I am not saying the ref was wrong to march us back if the player gave him dissent but my lord compare us to Wigan - enough said.
high tackles / taken in the air
some refs penalise others dont
kicking the ball away - this is a sin binning but when did we last see it happen
professional fouls - again some sin bin others dont - a professional foul is a professional foul and its in the rule book to be followed
Off side on the opposition try line. The only team I have ever seen penalised for being off side (a couple of players having their foot the wrong side of the line) has been Leeds and that is twice. Leeds are not the only team in the last two seasons to do this - again this is inconsistent.
How can you comment on an illegal tackle when you weren't at the games. I was at both and believe me there was no difference between number 11's tackle on sunday and Harrisons the week before. Re-iterate Harrison sin bin, 2 match ban and fine, Halifax not even on report.
If you want Mickeyb1234 I will watch all SL games on the box and record the minutes the fouls were committed and the penalty / non penalty for them and will also issue with the comments from the commentators. Im brave enough to do it.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:32 am
With Refs you either operate to the letter of the law or to the spirit of the law. If they operate to the letter then every minute would have a penalty. Most refs try to allow the game to flow and tend to operate towards the spirit of the laws. This does mean they allow certain things to go, play the balls being an obvious one. Taking the defence back 10m is another where people get annoyed. I still think a lot don't accept that refs often step back an extra bit so they can see along the length of the line rather than their view being obstructed by the players immediately either side. Inconsistency is the issue everyone has with refs, or rather the apparent inconsistency. Most of the time the closest we are to the incident is around 30 metres, while the ref is on the spot, so maybe they see far more than we do.
The ref on Sunday did have one howler on a turnover where in trying to get back into position the ref turned his back on the play missing something. Not sure he got any support from the assistants.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:04 pm
London has historically(statistically) had a bad deal from refs. Explain that? We've had many coaches but one constant, bad deal from refs.
The Frogs are the same.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:47 pm
Moving off the mark, I agree it was the wrong emphasis.
Ptb not carried out correctly agree endem8c in the game the Aussies chose to clamp down on it we didn't.
Dissent depends a lot on what is said and how it us said to the ref, however I agree clamp down on it, however have seen champion team captains sin binned for the offence at Leeds more than once.
High tackles are penalised if deemed as high tackles.
Tackle in the air, are penalised if deemed as tackled in the air, if not in the refs opinion they were challenging for the ball.
Kicking the ball away is not a sin bin offence.
Define a professional foul!
Agree defensive line on the goal is a joke
Harrison tackle no can't agree no two tackles are the same, they can't be very few things ever happen exactly the same in life never mind a rugby league game.
But again I ask the question, what do you suggest is the answer.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:58 pm
Why does Nigel Owen command respect in ru, not that it's a good comparison, maybe had you used the name of the ref that reffed the last Ealing trailfinders game you have a comparison. But in my view answering that question it is because in general RU still have the view and policy that the referee is not questioned, on field they accept the decisions rather than arguining everything, coaches, players fans are all the same, it is something that made other sports envious, the respect paud towards the officials irrelevant if how well they performed, RL used to be the same but has lost it, to the point where it's becoming like football!
Is that genuinely what we want our game to become?
Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:06 pm
Riverside red made a good suggestion, that maybe drop the video ref and make all on field decisions count, the only problem with that is sky then use replay footage to slate the decisions, the first year if the VR they did exactly that, it's why the VR protocols were brought in, the VR always asks to see all camera angles now, if they are withheld and shown later sky are in breach.
Is the NRl way any better?
