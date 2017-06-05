WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Referees

Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:00 pm
I watched two thirds of the under 19 game yesterday and I thought the referee was pretty good I did not hear supporters shouting at him because he was making bad decisions. The referee for the main game very inconsistent for both sides on laying on, missed loads of high tackles from Halifax, penalised a Broncos player for a high tackle when it was clearly across the shoulders and missed numerous forward passes, one when Halifax scored a try.

PS I wonder if the Fax player will get a two match ban for lifting our player above the horizontal the same as Harrison. No sin bin and not put on report.

Re: Referees

Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:16 pm
Referees, like players, coaches and chairman make mistakes. Regularly you hear commentators and pundits with polar views on incidents / decisions made in games. The NRL with it's two referees and bunker arguably get as many decisions wrong as the officials in non televised British games.

For British televised games, I would like to see a trial where the video referee is dropped, I believe that the concentration level of officials will be sharper and the resultant decisions better as a consequence.

Can I suggest you make notes on the officials at the forthcoming Dewsbury game and ask to compare it with that of the attending RFL official? Then if brave enough post it on here?

Re: Referees

Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:49 pm
Re the Harrison incident and an incident on Sunday, no two are ever the same.
Talking of referees, I ask again, what do you propose? Unless you take the human out of the decision making process totally you will always get different decisions and differing standards.
I will ask the question though, what do you think the refs do after a game and the week between games? Route full time refs spend the week training analysing previous performance and prepping for next games.
Part time refs get to review all there games and are constantly assessed, they don't just go home and forget enough the game they do on the weekend you know.

Re: Referees

Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:29 am
You're always going to get a human element no one is questioning that, but there is a rule book that is the constant and one they should apply. There is a huge indifference in performance between the refs when in reality its a relatively simple game to manage. Union has more rules for the line out than we have for the whole game but Nigel Owens the union ref seems to command respect of both fans and players unlike our refs. You explain that.

Explain to me why this year the focus is on moving of the mark? Every year there is an initial focus area where they go over the top then pull back. Do you remember a few years back when they set about purging the game and we were seeing 30+ penalties a match until the coaches said, NO MORE.
Re: Referees

Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:00 am
focus on moving off the mark
Sometimes picked up by the ref sometimes not

not playing the ball correctly
when did we last see this happen - players frequently just step over the ball

dissent
how often do you see a team marched back 10 yards as we were. I am not saying the ref was wrong to march us back if the player gave him dissent but my lord compare us to Wigan - enough said.

high tackles / taken in the air
some refs penalise others dont

kicking the ball away - this is a sin binning but when did we last see it happen

professional fouls - again some sin bin others dont - a professional foul is a professional foul and its in the rule book to be followed

Off side on the opposition try line. The only team I have ever seen penalised for being off side (a couple of players having their foot the wrong side of the line) has been Leeds and that is twice. Leeds are not the only team in the last two seasons to do this - again this is inconsistent.

How can you comment on an illegal tackle when you weren't at the games. I was at both and believe me there was no difference between number 11's tackle on sunday and Harrisons the week before. Re-iterate Harrison sin bin, 2 match ban and fine, Halifax not even on report.

If you want Mickeyb1234 I will watch all SL games on the box and record the minutes the fouls were committed and the penalty / non penalty for them and will also issue with the comments from the commentators. Im brave enough to do it.

Re: Referees

Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:32 am
With Refs you either operate to the letter of the law or to the spirit of the law. If they operate to the letter then every minute would have a penalty. Most refs try to allow the game to flow and tend to operate towards the spirit of the laws. This does mean they allow certain things to go, play the balls being an obvious one. Taking the defence back 10m is another where people get annoyed. I still think a lot don't accept that refs often step back an extra bit so they can see along the length of the line rather than their view being obstructed by the players immediately either side. Inconsistency is the issue everyone has with refs, or rather the apparent inconsistency. Most of the time the closest we are to the incident is around 30 metres, while the ref is on the spot, so maybe they see far more than we do.

The ref on Sunday did have one howler on a turnover where in trying to get back into position the ref turned his back on the play missing something. Not sure he got any support from the assistants.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill
