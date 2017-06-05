Re the Harrison incident and an incident on Sunday, no two are ever the same.

Talking of referees, I ask again, what do you propose? Unless you take the human out of the decision making process totally you will always get different decisions and differing standards.

I will ask the question though, what do you think the refs do after a game and the week between games? Route full time refs spend the week training analysing previous performance and prepping for next games.

Part time refs get to review all there games and are constantly assessed, they don't just go home and forget enough the game they do on the weekend you know.