I watched two thirds of the under 19 game yesterday and I thought the referee was pretty good I did not hear supporters shouting at him because he was making bad decisions. The referee for the main game very inconsistent for both sides on laying on, missed loads of high tackles from Halifax, penalised a Broncos player for a high tackle when it was clearly across the shoulders and missed numerous forward passes, one when Halifax scored a try.



PS I wonder if the Fax player will get a two match ban for lifting our player above the horizontal the same as Harrison. No sin bin and not put on report.