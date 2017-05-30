2 refs on the pitch still get if wrong in BRL, they also rely on the "bunker" probably much more than we use the VR here so can't see how that would improve things.

So let's get 3 or 4 refs on the pitch, or mayve we should just watch American football.

The human element in the game is what makes our game what it is, funny how the Leigh chairman made the complaint after they got nilled in a game, not sure how that's the officials fault.

I find it quite interesting that no one ever complains about the players behaviour when they are blatantly cheating! A player knocks on when he scores a try, they know they have knocked on but will always try to claim the try! Player passes forward do they ever admit it? Nope. It's the players that break the laws of the game not the referees, maybe look at that before slating the refs every game, just z thought.