Post Tue May 30, 2017 10:23 am
wantawin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jun 30, 2012 11:28 am
Posts: 129
I see the owner/chairman of Leigh has stated that referees are not fit for purpose and owners and coach's are frighten to speak out about them as they will be disciplined by the RFL I would tend to agree with him especially when watching games on TV as you are always close to the action. The referee of the Leigh game yesterday is a prime example as I do not rate him at all.

Re: Referees

Post Tue May 30, 2017 12:48 pm
itsmeagain Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 179
A lot of people have been saying this for a long time. Professional ref is a joke. Listen to the comments on SKy and then tell me everyone has faith in the ref. They are far too inconsistent.

Re: Referees

Post Tue May 30, 2017 8:37 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5212
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Get 2 on the pitch like the NRL maybe that will work.
Mac out!

Re: Referees

Post Wed May 31, 2017 6:26 am
nkpom Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2003 4:22 pm
Posts: 642
Location: Southampton
Yet most commentators in Australia love Internationals where there is only one ref! They have also taken the video ref WAY beyond even the debacles we have here, destroying the magic of scoring a try with their safety first attitude and "process" - as if that's better than the human right there amongst the action. For me curtail or scrap the video ref - the on field ref would then at least have to be in the right position to make a decision rather than knowing they can just refer it.

Re: Referees

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:34 pm
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3923
2 refs on the pitch still get if wrong in BRL, they also rely on the "bunker" probably much more than we use the VR here so can't see how that would improve things.
So let's get 3 or 4 refs on the pitch, or mayve we should just watch American football.
The human element in the game is what makes our game what it is, funny how the Leigh chairman made the complaint after they got nilled in a game, not sure how that's the officials fault.
I find it quite interesting that no one ever complains about the players behaviour when they are blatantly cheating! A player knocks on when he scores a try, they know they have knocked on but will always try to claim the try! Player passes forward do they ever admit it? Nope. It's the players that break the laws of the game not the referees, maybe look at that before slating the refs every game, just z thought.

Re: Referees

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:46 pm
itsmeagain Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 179
We won today so my comments cannot be because we lost but I thought the ref was a disgrace today.

Re: Referees

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:14 pm
STEVEL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:50 pm
Posts: 1339
Location: HANWORTH
Standing with folk who are far more qualified than me to condone or condemn the ref and they all went for the latter option...Personally I thought he stunk the place out....
You can take the boy out of the Bush...But you can,t take the Bush out of the boy!!!

Re: Referees

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:17 pm
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3923
So what's the answer? You can't play the game without em.

Re: Referees

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:21 pm
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3923
Be interesting to hear why you say the ref was so bad though. I was not at the game so can't really comment on calls but what makes you say the officials were so bad?

