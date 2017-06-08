WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:16 pm
childofthenorthern wrote:
Uttery irrelevent to us now but i'm assuming the shoulder is the hit on Keyes that the ref and linesman thought was ok.

http://www.rugby-league.com/article/40242/disciplinary-nine-players-charged

Oh and Magrin's up for punching.


Walshaw 'no further action'; Magrin '3 match ban'

You just know that's what's gonna happen :DEPRESSED:

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:32 pm
http://www.rugby-league.com/the_rfl/disciplinary There's also 2 no charges (Thomas and Morton) which both seem to be inconclusive evidence, which shows it just depends on which way the camera is pointing at the time as to who's charged. I might have to watch the match now to see if it's just the RFL's video.

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:15 pm
'Joe' Magrin charged....

Can we make a case of the wrong man being charged. A criminal or civil case could easily be thrown out of Court if the wrong Defendant had been charged (I'm not suggesting this as a serious defence but we need all the help we can get!!!)

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:44 am
Frustrating regarding the disciplinary. I know people always moan about it and it is difficult as people have different opinions of how long people should be banned. But IMO the RFL and referees are failing in their care for player welfare and protecting them.

FWIW - The grade B ban for Margrin and Ollett are right as they both threw aggressive punches in the melee. But how they think its the same seriousness as Walshaws challenge is beyond me. Shoulder charge to the head in which our half back had to leave the game concussed and also misses this week. So in effect 1 1/2 matches. Walshaw will probably get a game. Where's the justice or deterrent? How can the RFL think a 1-2 game ban is acceptable for knocking someone unconscious who can't play a week later. Half backs should be protected.

Also it's farcical the Morton incident hasn't been charged either. Again dangerous play and the "video evidence is not conclusive" is a load of rubbish. What about the referee and Linesman view of the incident?

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:58 am
Bull Mania wrote:
What about the referee and Linesman view of the incident?


From the accounts of people who were at the game, it's been suggested that Ray Charles would have seen more than the ref and linesman. Despite the handicaps of being both blind and dead.
Bendybulls, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, daveyz999, debaser, ex Bull Dog, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, Nothus, Old_Northern, PHILISAN, Stockwell & Smales, vbfg and 206 guests

