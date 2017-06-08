Frustrating regarding the disciplinary. I know people always moan about it and it is difficult as people have different opinions of how long people should be banned. But IMO the RFL and referees are failing in their care for player welfare and protecting them.



FWIW - The grade B ban for Margrin and Ollett are right as they both threw aggressive punches in the melee. But how they think its the same seriousness as Walshaws challenge is beyond me. Shoulder charge to the head in which our half back had to leave the game concussed and also misses this week. So in effect 1 1/2 matches. Walshaw will probably get a game. Where's the justice or deterrent? How can the RFL think a 1-2 game ban is acceptable for knocking someone unconscious who can't play a week later. Half backs should be protected.



Also it's farcical the Morton incident hasn't been charged either. Again dangerous play and the "video evidence is not conclusive" is a load of rubbish. What about the referee and Linesman view of the incident?