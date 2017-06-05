Bulliac wrote: The saddest aspect of all, to me anyway, is that I now firmly believe that our young academy, and just graduated academy players, really need to get away from this club. They deserve better, and we OWE them better, than to serve them up each week like sacrificial lambs to the slaughter. The people running the club should hang their heads in shame.



We were awful. If you can't catch and hang on to the ball then you'll never win rugby matches.



The officials were a disgrace. They failed in their duty to protect players from outright thuggery. I hope the game was recorded and that heads (metaphorically) roll. I suspect Joe Keyes' head is still rolling. If the officials don't want to do the job then they shouldn't take the money. They're pretty ropey at the best of times in this division, but those three are the worst I've seen - have they had ANY training or were they recruited form a local youth club 10 minutes before the game?

Agree Bulliac. I feel empty at our performance and our club.On the officials i'm raging. Refereeing is a hard job and while at the game i always get frustrated when calls go against us, I try and avoid blaming referees as it is an impossible job and mistakes and missing knock-ons happen. Without ref's we have no game.However, yesterday i was livid, as you say by the officials allowing absolute thuggery to go unpunished. It was a disgrace. It was ugly to watch. Even if we had have won, i almost fell out with RL with what was allowed to go on. That's not the tough sport i've grown up watching. It was cowardice thuggery and reminded me of watching the Queens RL club in an amateur game. The linesman who apparently didn't see Keyes being knocked unconscious 2m from him shouldn't be allowed near a rugby field again. He thought it was rather funny though almost trying to play pantomime villian to the rightly furious fans. Him smirking while Keyes was flat out i'll never forget. The next incident was just as bad if not worse. Absolute no need for it. Dangerous play and totally unnecessary launching Thomas into the railings. Again he knew what he was doing. 2 sin-bins and then the ref gives a drop outYet 2 plays earlier where there was a bit of pushing and shoving happened when Hallas's arm was trapped by Gareth Moore, and gave a penalty.That is the situation to say, "just get on with it" not when someones being smashed into the railings and a mass brawl erupts. The safety of the players was compromised yesterday by the tactics Dewsbury did and what the officials willfully allowed to happen. They will be absolute silence from the powers that be (see the no action from the Rochdale Oldham game) So disappointed the tactics Dewsbury did yesterday, but hey it worked.