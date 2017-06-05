|
paulwalker71 wrote:
Jhis impact and go-forward and Hallas for his energy, but the rest were totally second best
Kirk - just a big lad who doesn't punch his weight
Magrin - no real impact
Oledzki - clearly not fit, a risk that didn't pay off
Davies - tried hard but made little headway
Halafihi - last minute replacement for Cameron Smith, totally out of his depth
Chapelhow - remind me why he is even at our club?
Can't argue with that.
Kirk needs some time off to fill out. He' just getting bashed about at the moment.
Margrin. Wasn't up to the challenge with about 3 errors. Just don't think he wanted to front up.
Chapelhow is a complete waste of a playing jersey. What a shirker! Big lad with absolute zero bottle. Was frightened to take it in. No where near a championship player let alone an SL one. Can't believe Widnes extended his contract. Was the worst of the lot IMO and that's saying something!
Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:37 am
The saddest aspect of all, to me anyway, is that I now firmly believe that our young academy, and just graduated academy players, really need to get away from this club. They deserve better, and we OWE them better, than to serve them up each week like sacrificial lambs to the slaughter. The people running the club should hang their heads in shame.
We were awful. If you can't catch and hang on to the ball then you'll never win rugby matches.
The officials were a disgrace. They failed in their duty to protect players from outright thuggery. I hope the game was recorded and that heads (metaphorically) roll. I suspect Joe Keyes' head is still rolling. If the officials don't want to do the job then they shouldn't take the money. They're pretty ropey at the best of times in this division, but those three are the worst I've seen - have they had ANY training or were they recruited form a local youth club 10 minutes before the game?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:56 am
Yep it's got to the point where you are forced to question the games duty of care to it's players.
I stopped going to games because I enjoyed it a while ago and resigned myself to going to games out of guilt and loyalty. I have to ask myself can I stomach watching young players riskeing their careers and getting injusred simply so RFL can fulfil fixtures.
I decided not to go to Blackpool as I thought that a dirty deal had been done to keep the big ticket sales for that for RFL. Going to games having opposition fans tell me we should have started in league 1 when I agree with them is beyond boring too.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:18 am
Agree Bulliac. I feel empty at our performance and our club.
On the officials i'm raging. Refereeing is a hard job and while at the game i always get frustrated when calls go against us, I try and avoid blaming referees as it is an impossible job and mistakes and missing knock-ons happen. Without ref's we have no game.
However, yesterday i was livid, as you say by the officials allowing absolute thuggery to go unpunished. It was a disgrace. It was ugly to watch. Even if we had have won, i almost fell out with RL with what was allowed to go on. That's not the tough sport i've grown up watching. It was cowardice thuggery and reminded me of watching the Queens RL club in an amateur game. The linesman who apparently didn't see Keyes being knocked unconscious 2m from him shouldn't be allowed near a rugby field again. He thought it was rather funny though almost trying to play pantomime villian to the rightly furious fans. Him smirking while Keyes was flat out i'll never forget. The next incident was just as bad if not worse. Absolute no need for it. Dangerous play and totally unnecessary launching Thomas into the railings. Again he knew what he was doing. 2 sin-bins and then the ref gives a drop out
Yet 2 plays earlier where there was a bit of pushing and shoving happened when Hallas's arm was trapped by Gareth Moore, and gave a penalty.
That is the situation to say, "just get on with it" not when someones being smashed into the railings and a mass brawl erupts. The safety of the players was compromised yesterday by the tactics Dewsbury did and what the officials willfully allowed to happen. They will be absolute silence from the powers that be (see the no action from the Rochdale Oldham game) So disappointed the tactics Dewsbury did yesterday, but hey it worked.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:18 pm
Whilst not condoning thuggery........... well yes I am. I am sick of being on the wrong end of these thuggish assaults by opposition teams over the last three years. Until we learn to get our 'retribution' in first we will never get out of this league. It is not a place where you will get out purely on superior talent (and yes I do realise that at the moment we are scarce on talent but in this division you desperately need one or two enforcers).
Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:33 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
We did try a couple of times tbf, were just not very good at it! The drop out from the Thomas crash barrier incident was orchestrated to drop on a dews player with four or five of our guys arriving at speed and ahead of the ball with the intention of smashing into the dews players and it was almost another dust up, trouble is we got pinged for a shoulder charge
Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:40 pm
Duckman wrote:
We did try a couple of times tbf, were just not very good at it! The drop out from the Thomas crash barrier incident was orchestrated to drop on a dews player with four or five of our guys arriving at speed and ahead of the ball with the intention of smashing into the dews players and it was almost another dust up, trouble is we got pinged for a shoulder charge
I'll just put it on the list of things we are cr4p at then.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:36 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
I'll just put it on the list of things we are cr4p at then.
at least we're good at filling that list!
