Bulliac wrote: The saddest aspect of all, to me anyway, is that I now firmly believe that our young academy, and just graduated academy players, really need to get away from this club. They deserve better, and we OWE them better, than to serve them up each week like sacrificial lambs to the slaughter. The people running the club should hang their heads in shame.



We were awful. If you can't catch and hang on to the ball then you'll never win rugby matches.



The officials were a disgrace. They failed in their duty to protect players from outright thuggery. I hope the game was recorded and that heads (metaphorically) roll. I suspect Joe Keyes' head is still rolling. If the officials don't want to do the job then they shouldn't take the money. They're pretty ropey at the best of times in this division, but those three are the worst I've seen - have they had ANY training or were they recruited form a local youth club 10 minutes before the game?

Yep it's got to the point where you are forced to question the games duty of care to it's players.I stopped going to games because I enjoyed it a while ago and resigned myself to going to games out of guilt and loyalty. I have to ask myself can I stomach watching young players riskeing their careers and getting injusred simply so RFL can fulfil fixtures.I decided not to go to Blackpool as I thought that a dirty deal had been done to keep the big ticket sales for that for RFL. Going to games having opposition fans tell me we should have started in league 1 when I agree with them is beyond boring too.