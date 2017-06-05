paulwalker71 wrote:
Jhis impact and go-forward and Hallas for his energy, but the rest were totally second best
Kirk - just a big lad who doesn't punch his weight
Magrin - no real impact
Oledzki - clearly not fit, a risk that didn't pay off
Davies - tried hard but made little headway
Halafihi - last minute replacement for Cameron Smith, totally out of his depth
Chapelhow - remind me why he is even at our club?
Can't argue with that.
Kirk needs some time off to fill out. He' just getting bashed about at the moment.
Margrin. Wasn't up to the challenge with about 3 errors. Just don't think he wanted to front up.
Chapelhow is a complete waste of a playing jersey. What a shirker! Big lad with absolute zero bottle. Was frightened to take it in. No where near a championship player let alone an SL one. Can't believe Widnes extended his contract. Was the worst of the lot IMO and that's saying something!