Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:25 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
Jhis impact and go-forward and Hallas for his energy, but the rest were totally second best

Kirk - just a big lad who doesn't punch his weight
Magrin - no real impact
Oledzki - clearly not fit, a risk that didn't pay off
Davies - tried hard but made little headway
Halafihi - last minute replacement for Cameron Smith, totally out of his depth
Chapelhow - remind me why he is even at our club?

Can't argue with that.

Kirk needs some time off to fill out. He' just getting bashed about at the moment.

Margrin. Wasn't up to the challenge with about 3 errors. Just don't think he wanted to front up.

Chapelhow is a complete waste of a playing jersey. What a shirker! Big lad with absolute zero bottle. Was frightened to take it in. No where near a championship player let alone an SL one. Can't believe Widnes extended his contract. Was the worst of the lot IMO and that's saying something!

Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:37 am

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:37 am
The saddest aspect of all, to me anyway, is that I now firmly believe that our young academy, and just graduated academy players, really need to get away from this club. They deserve better, and we OWE them better, than to serve them up each week like sacrificial lambs to the slaughter. The people running the club should hang their heads in shame.

We were awful. If you can't catch and hang on to the ball then you'll never win rugby matches.

The officials were a disgrace. They failed in their duty to protect players from outright thuggery. I hope the game was recorded and that heads (metaphorically) roll. I suspect Joe Keyes' head is still rolling. If the officials don't want to do the job then they shouldn't take the money. They're pretty ropey at the best of times in this division, but those three are the worst I've seen - have they had ANY training or were they recruited form a local youth club 10 minutes before the game?
