The saddest aspect of all, to me anyway, is that I now firmly believe that our young academy, and just graduated academy players, really need to get away from this club. They deserve better, and we OWE them better, than to serve them up each week like sacrificial lambs to the slaughter. The people running the club should hang their heads in shame.



We were awful. If you can't catch and hang on to the ball then you'll never win rugby matches.



The officials were a disgrace. They failed in their duty to protect players from outright thuggery. I hope the game was recorded and that heads (metaphorically) roll. I suspect Joe Keyes' head is still rolling. If the officials don't want to do the job then they shouldn't take the money. They're pretty ropey at the best of times in this division, but those three are the worst I've seen - have they had ANY training or were they recruited form a local youth club 10 minutes before the game?