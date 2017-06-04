WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:02 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
We're not good enough to stay up without major investment and we all know that's not happening. We're going down. If the club manages to stay afloat, which I doubt it will now.

Today's performance was pretty awful. We seemed nervous from the off and although we led 12-6 at one stage it was never going to be enough. Losing so many players to injury didn't help. The late head shot to Keyes was absolutely disgraceful. How it was not even put on report is beyond me. Then when Thomas was deliberately thrown into the railings after the tackle was complete and we didn't get a penalty you knew it wasn't our day. Players from then lost composure.

An awful game. An awful result, not just for today but what it means for the club.


Correct. Also Morton knew exactly what he was doing when he tried to smash Thomas over that barrier, I was 20 feet away and it was disgraceful. Not even a pen for it. Dewsbury played the ref all afternoon and the ref was poor, but he wasn't as poor as us.

This season is now done. So it's now just about what state we enter league 1 in (that's if we make it through the close season when this seasons gates fall through the floor and season ticket sales and sponsorship do likewise) I'd guess part time and with even less money than this year so I'm struggling to see a positive turnaround anywhere in our future before someone turns the lights out permanently.

And im so p!ssed off that were right where so many of us said we'd be, but now a year later and with another raft of academy exodus imminent. We're just a dead club walking at the minute.

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:35 pm
Dont the new owners have any money? Theres been no investment really. How and why did they buy the Bulls???

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:52 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Just when you think the club can't sink any lower!

Straight back to the usual script:

Players pull out a performance in a game they weren't expected to win and nearly pull it off.

The next game they fall in love with themselves and expect to walk away with the points. Lose the most important game in weeks with a half arsed effort.

Players take to Twitter to apologise, fans deserves better, stick with us we will improve.

Heard it all before. Featherstone crowd will be dire. And who can blame them? I won't be wasting my time or money either.

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:09 pm
debaser User avatar
Me either. I will save my money. And I'll do something worthwhile with my day.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:30 pm
HAPEtobehere User avatar
What's even more annoying is that bulls are a team in desperate need of money, yet how much have received for all the players out in the world who are currently touted as stars. Through admin and just general being in the championship and not having the power to keep them, I know we'll lose even more players for 0 fee this time around

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:10 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Season ticket holders that won't be going to odsal anymore.




What's point to watch that garbage

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:43 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
People at work keep asking me do you still support Bradford Bulls and I say (with a grimace) Yes I do.

But the penny has just dropped (apologies to the more intelligent who already know this) - I used to support Bradford Bulls up until Dec 2016.
But as of this season - I've been following a Rugby League team who are based at Odsal - that is the only similarity they have with the team that I used to support with such passion.

Cha-Lo wants me to put my money into that club - well sorry but no - I'm now boycotting all remaining matches because I'd rather the money be in my pocket than squandered away to other clubs and people like Petit

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:05 am
What has petit got to do with it?

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:24 am
RickyF1 User avatar
I went up to the bar after the game and was speaking to Jasbir Singh Athwal (Jaz) and asked what was going on and what happened, and he told me the truth, in his own words he said we was Sh#t, I asked him about Dane and he said he is Fu#ked, he wouldn't say he was out for season but i am guessing from his comments it looks like it.

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:35 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Well I sat in my pants on the couch having myself a little film marathon in the afternoon (the missus was out with her pals). Didn't even have the motivation to listen to the radio, never mind go to the game. Looks like I made the correct decision.

Until these owners can be bothered to do something or at least to communicate with fans, I'm going to continue to update my "watched" list in my film library on a Sunday.
