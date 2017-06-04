Bullseye wrote: We're not good enough to stay up without major investment and we all know that's not happening. We're going down. If the club manages to stay afloat, which I doubt it will now.



Today's performance was pretty awful. We seemed nervous from the off and although we led 12-6 at one stage it was never going to be enough. Losing so many players to injury didn't help. The late head shot to Keyes was absolutely disgraceful. How it was not even put on report is beyond me. Then when Thomas was deliberately thrown into the railings after the tackle was complete and we didn't get a penalty you knew it wasn't our day. Players from then lost composure.



An awful game. An awful result, not just for today but what it means for the club.

Correct. Also Morton knew exactly what he was doing when he tried to smash Thomas over that barrier, I was 20 feet away and it was disgraceful. Not even a pen for it. Dewsbury played the ref all afternoon and the ref was poor, but he wasn't as poor as us.This season is now done. So it's now just about what state we enter league 1 in (that's if we make it through the close season when this seasons gates fall through the floor and season ticket sales and sponsorship do likewise) I'd guess part time and with even less money than this year so I'm struggling to see a positive turnaround anywhere in our future before someone turns the lights out permanently.And im so p!ssed off that were right where so many of us said we'd be, but now a year later and with another raft of academy exodus imminent. We're just a dead club walking at the minute.