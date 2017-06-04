Just back having decided against my better judgement to go along - in the hope that last week was the start of the big fight back



What an utterly depressing afternoon. Outmuscled by a team that will probably get relegated along with us. No incisiveness, no game management, weak defence, lack of fight - it was barely an improvement over the London game to be honest.



The pack was beaten up all afternoon, giving the backs very little to work with. I was impressed with Peltier for his impact and go-forward and Hallas for his energy, but the rest were totally second best



Kirk - just a big lad who doesn't punch his weight

Magrin - no real impact

Oledzki - clearly not fit, a risk that didn't pay off

Davies - tried hard but made little headway

Halafihi - last minute replacement for Cameron Smith, totally out of his depth

Chapelhow - remind me why he is even at our club?



I think we can take it that we now as good as relegated. Totally beaten up by the next worst team, the team that will probably end up getting relegated along with us.