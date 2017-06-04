|
Easily one of the worst performances I've seen given what was at stake.
I don't understand how a full time time loses so comfortably.
Clueless in attack and defence. So much dropped ball.
Don't want to pick anyone out, but was worried when announcer said Cameron smith was replaced by Vila.
League one and part Time rugby awaits. I'd bring in the latter now.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:27 pm
|
i don't think I'll have the stomach for next year. We lost a raft of good talent with the Green farrago, we rebuilt to put together some good young lads with potential, but we have vexed it all away through incompetence.
The thing is, it is inevitable that we will when we go down lose all our best young players. Again. And I for one can't face the thought.
There would of course have been a way - with money you can rip up the lower league same as Toronto have done - there is the stark, bleak difference between owners with money vision ambition and nous, and owners with seemingly no pot to pizs in, no finger on the pulse, and none of the above.
Sad days. We're down, and I'm pretty sure I saw a very fat lady arriving at Odsal as we drove past.
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:29 pm
|
Questionable coaching playing unfit players, Oledeski obviously not fit in warm up (couldn't have put his hand up as couldn't lift it that far!); lack of basics skills and direction (did we complete a set?). Players couldn't be bothered (exceptions Hallas and Peltier) so why should we? Correct, officiating was worse than dire but the team brought it on themselves.
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:32 pm
|
Just back having decided against my better judgement to go along - in the hope that last week was the start of the big fight back
What an utterly depressing afternoon. Outmuscled by a team that will probably get relegated along with us. No incisiveness, no game management, weak defence, lack of fight - it was barely an improvement over the London game to be honest.
The pack was beaten up all afternoon, giving the backs very little to work with. I was impressed with Peltier for his impact and go-forward and Hallas for his energy, but the rest were totally second best
Kirk - just a big lad who doesn't punch his weight
Magrin - no real impact
Oledzki - clearly not fit, a risk that didn't pay off
Davies - tried hard but made little headway
Halafihi - last minute replacement for Cameron Smith, totally out of his depth
Chapelhow - remind me why he is even at our club?
I think we can take it that we now as good as relegated. Totally beaten up by the next worst team, the team that will probably end up getting relegated along with us.
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:35 pm
|
I can't see us picking up many points from these fixtures:
Featherstone - Home
Rochdale - Away
Oldham - Home
Halifax - Away
Hull KR - Home
What's the betting we soon find out that Ethan Ryan and James Bentley have been snapped up by Super League clubs just to add insult to injury?
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:38 pm
|
You know they're gone. It's what's eating me up. I'm so pis.sed off right now, that it really has come to this.
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:50 pm
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
You know they're gone. It's what's eating me up. I'm so pis.sed off right now, that it really has come to this.
I know. Don't blame either of them. Look at Burgess, Bateman, Whitehead etc. All improved since leaving the club. Jacob Trueman also made his Super League debut for Cas today.
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 4:53 pm
|
dddooommm wrote:
What's the betting we soon find out that Ethan Ryan and James Bentley have been snapped up by Super League clubs just to add insult to injury?
Anyone who really believes that Ryan and Bentley will be here next year is simply not facing reality. Probably Ross Oakes as well.
