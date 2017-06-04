WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:25 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3030
Bentley you beauty!

Dewsbury 6 Bradford 12
Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:34 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3030
Dewsbury back in it.

Dewsbury 10 Bradford 12
Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:35 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2095
Location: Bradford
Missed the conversion 12:10 still :-)
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:42 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2095
Location: Bradford
Oledzski is playing, but he's being careful with his shoulder.
Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:44 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3030
Rams in again under the sticks.

Dewsbury 16 Bradford 12
Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:46 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 400
Location: Depends whose asking
dddooommm wrote:
Great news. Nothing but a win today please boys!

Mick Gledhill now thinking he's a coach with his pre-match speech on BCB Radio.


If his pre-match speech helps us win a game maybe its worth Cha-Lo offering him the job cos at least he wont need a visa :lol:

Losing to the worst performing team in our league - well that just sums our performance up.

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:53 pm
PHILISAN User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 469
Is our inexperience masking poor coaching?

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:57 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3170
Location: Bradford
We're looking ok with the ball, but the defence on all the tries was weak.

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 3:01 pm
PHILISAN User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 469
paulwalker71 wrote:
We're looking ok with the ball, but the defence on all the tries was weak.

Cheers for the info. We can't afford to give away possession in the next 40.
