WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

 
Post a reply

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:29 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 399
Location: Depends whose asking
Bully_Boxer wrote:
.................................We are surely due a bit of good fortune before too long?


nah!
We're Bulls fans.
Our good fortune ran out long ago.

Tomorrow is a huge game and yet whatever the result - our best hope is that we beat the bottom team in the championship?

Can anyone of us really believe we would ever be in this position - hoping that we could scrape a win against the bottom of the championship.
No disrespect to the Rams - and they are actually above us on points - but even if we win - I cant see us keeping enough fit players on the pitch to stay up.

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:34 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2502
Location: No longer Bradford
On the subject of fit players, I noticed the physio recently left and they mentioned at the Summer Bash that Chris Melling (ex Wigan fullback/wing) was doing the job now. Anyone know if he's permanent? Can't be any worse than the previous bloke who was "responsible" for Lauaki...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiginJapan1970, bowlingboy, Bullseye, Fr13daY, HalifaxCougar, Jabebby, Lilfatman, normycat, paulwalker71, roger daly, Smack him Jimmy, Uptonfax and 127 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,578,8791,88376,0144,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
16
- 12WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
18
- 16BRISBANE
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
20
- 8GOLD COAST
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 17:00
SL
HULL FC
39
- 26WIGAN
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 18:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
74
- 6SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
28
- 20HUNSLET  
 NOW 
Sat : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
24
- 6COVENTY
TV
  
Half Time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
v
CATALANS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM