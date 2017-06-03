Bully_Boxer wrote:
.................................We are surely due a bit of good fortune before too long?
nah!
We're Bulls fans.
Our good fortune ran out long ago.
Tomorrow is a huge game and yet whatever the result - our best hope is that we beat the bottom team in the championship?
Can anyone of us really believe we would ever be in this position - hoping that we could scrape a win against the bottom of the championship.
No disrespect to the Rams - and they are actually above us on points - but even if we win - I cant see us keeping enough fit players on the pitch to stay up.