Bully_Boxer wrote: .................................We are surely due a bit of good fortune before too long?

nah!We're Bulls fans.Our good fortune ran out long ago.Tomorrow is a huge game and yet whatever the result - our best hope is that we beat the bottom team in the championship?Can anyone of us really believe we would ever be in this position - hoping that we could scrape a win against the bottom of the championship.No disrespect to the Rams - and they are actually above us on points - but even if we win - I cant see us keeping enough fit players on the pitch to stay up.