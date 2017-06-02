WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 5:25 pm
Highlander





With all the stuff about Chisholm, I'd forgotten Oledzski had picked up a shoulder injury. That could be more significant
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 5:31 pm
Highlander





debaser wrote:
If it's an ACL, the player will know without having to wait for a scan. So he may well have suspected on Saturday.

Depends on the clinical findings. Difficult to interpret the anterior draw test in a swollen knee.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 5:45 pm
daveyz999





Highlander wrote:
Depends on the clinical findings. Difficult to interpret the anterior draw test in a swollen knee.


If the knee unexpectedly collapses, its safe to self diagnose. Dane will know if he's torn his ACL

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 6:10 pm
Bull Mania





Well he seemed to be moving ok. Ive never done my ACL but if you have done your ACL would you need crutches straight after? Would it be impossible to be walking as freely as he was and bending down for f photos?

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 6:20 pm
Stul




Bull Mania wrote:
Well he seemed to be moving ok. Ive never done my ACL but if you have done your ACL would you need crutches straight after? Would it be impossible to be walking as freely as he was and bending down for f photos?

There are some knee injuries where vertical pressure is fine, but any kind of harizontal movement is a no-no.

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 6:37 pm
debaser






Bull Mania wrote:
Well he seemed to be moving ok. Ive never done my ACL but if you have done your ACL would you need crutches straight after? Would it be impossible to be walking as freely as he was and bending down for f photos?


Depends, I know someone who did his ACL and he could walk just fine - pain free, but that was about it. I have no idea what Dane has done, but my point was that it is not impossible that he knows how bad it is without waiting for the results of any scans.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 6:47 pm
Johnbulls



I expect us just to scrape home on sunday.Think we will just have enough in the tank.Unfortunately I fully expect Swinton to beat an injury hit Oldham side to keep the 8 point gap between us.I suppose we can only control what we can control and not get caught up in all that but we could do with Naylors lads doing us a favour without a doubt.

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 8:41 pm
daveyz999





Bull Mania wrote:
Well he seemed to be moving ok. Ive never done my ACL but if you have done your ACL would you need crutches straight after? Would it be impossible to be walking as freely as he was and bending down for f photos?


First time i did mine (Right leg) I was in agony. Was on crutches for 2 weeks and the pain was constant.

The second time (left leg) i knew what i had done straight away (felt the snap). Got subbed off, got changed and walked 1/2 a mile before the Mrs picked me up.

Different reactions but the feeling of instability was the same. Minimal sideways movement and the knee would struggle to stay together. You can tell its not right straight away.

Problem with the pro athletes is that they have much more muscle, so the knee feels more stable.

Fingers crossed it's not as bad as an ACL tear. The physios will have an idea already though.

Re: Dewsbury (A) Do or Die!

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:09 pm
Bully_Boxer






I'll always remember seeing Shontayne Hape go off with a slight limp and thinking it was only a minor injury, he was out for the season.

We are surely due a bit of good fortune before too long?
Who is online

