Bull Mania wrote: Well he seemed to be moving ok. Ive never done my ACL but if you have done your ACL would you need crutches straight after? Would it be impossible to be walking as freely as he was and bending down for f photos?

First time i did mine (Right leg) I was in agony. Was on crutches for 2 weeks and the pain was constant.The second time (left leg) i knew what i had done straight away (felt the snap). Got subbed off, got changed and walked 1/2 a mile before the Mrs picked me up.Different reactions but the feeling of instability was the same. Minimal sideways movement and the knee would struggle to stay together. You can tell its not right straight away.Problem with the pro athletes is that they have much more muscle, so the knee feels more stable.Fingers crossed it's not as bad as an ACL tear. The physios will have an idea already though.