Innury update on offical website. Gor a feeling Dane is out for season.





Ross Oakes has narrowly missed out on selection for this weekend’s game, as the centre, sponsored by Geoff and Maureen Hammond, is on the brink of recovering from his ankle injury.



Fellow centre James Mendeika, sponsored by Ashdowne Oil, also suffers from an ankle injury. Mendeika is estimated to return to the squad in 2-3 weeks, after joining light cardio exercises with the side last week.



Mikolaj Oledzki, sponsored by Red, Amber and Black, picked up a shoulder injury battling against one of the strongest packs in the league last Saturday. There is no estimated time for the props return, although the injury is not serious.



Star half-back, Dane Chisholm, sponsored by Vision On has been subject to numerous scans whilst awaiting the inflammation around his knee to reduce. There is no estimated time for the Australians return.