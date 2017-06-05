WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Salford

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Next up Salford

 
Post a reply

Re: Next up Salford

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:23 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1430
An amazing effort boys.

The team spirit really is there.

Beginning to think, everything is possible with this team.

Keep it going :DANCE:

Re: Next up Salford

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:37 am
lifelongfan User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu May 19, 2005 10:46 am
Posts: 687
wildshot wrote:
Just completed the long drive back to East Yorkshire. What a great match and superb defence from the boys. Thought it was a bit harsh to be penalised like we were just before Salford's first try of the 2nd half but otherwise no complaints.

I've supported Trin since the mid-1980s and I think this is the best squad I've ever seen (hope I haven't jinxed it now for the end of the season).



Yes I too thought it was harsh.
Someone may put me right, but I don't think we had a penalty second half until Dobson kicked out on the full in the 79th minute.
NEVER TRUST A BADGE KISSER


N K

Re: Next up Salford

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:58 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8057
lifelongfan wrote:
Yes I too thought it was harsh.
Someone may put me right, but I don't think we had a penalty second half until Dobson kicked out on the full in the 79th minute.


Nah, we had a couple before that.
There was a head shot coming out of our 20 in the first half, that was given :wink:

Re: Next up Salford

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:16 am
Early Bath User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2900
Location: Lymm
No - only 6 out for us not 9

Mossop
Johnson
Jones
Flanagan
Walne
Lannon

Well played Wakey - some good stuff played and great wingers. Fitness did us in the end and Dobbo was off colour for the first time this season and should have been replaced early by Carney. You cant have an Australian International on the bench for 60 minutes and win in Super League. Big mistake for me by Watson.

Re the Crowd - Well there were 2 big events - 2 miles away - 70k at Manure & 50k at the Concert. We`ve no excuses and Koukash is at his wits end but sadly most Salfordians follow ManU in preference to anything else.

Re: Next up Salford

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:14 pm
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3139
Location: location, location
Early Bath wrote:
sadly most Salfordians follow ManU in preference to anything else.

Thought most Man U fans llive south of Watford?

Re: Next up Salford

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:40 pm
Fozzysalforddevil Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 20, 2014 2:34 pm
Posts: 612
Well done Wakey best team won, hardest team we've played against this year. Top Defence, speed on the wings and solid down the middle also missing a few fair as well. See you in the Quarters for what i think is tie of the round :-)

Re: Next up Salford

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:51 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2617
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Was just remembering at the beginning of the very first match of the season, Jon Wells stood at the touch screen and commented that Wakefield hadn't got 10 wins in them this season. How brilliant to prove him and other pundits wrong.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Next up Salford

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:05 pm
SaleSlim Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 701
chapylad wrote:
Thought most Man U fans llive south of Watford?


Nice try. :wink: :thumb:

Btw, as I posted on our board the Carrick testimonial and Concert are just smokescreens. We've just got an incredibly shi-te support base. If I had a quid for everyone I met on my walk home from the ground that asked "hiw did WE go on"? I'd be a feckin millionaire. The few fans we have ate generally great and usually make a racket, there just aren't enough. Pretty sure we took around 1200 to Wire on Monday so why we can only muster double that at home feck only knows. :roll:

Anyway, as I said earlier, well played. Really good team Wakey and we're defo the tie of the round in a fortnight. I'm not looking forward to those beer prices down south tho.... :wink:

Re: Next up Salford

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:17 pm
LyndsayGill User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1589
SaleSlim wrote:
Nice try. :wink: :thumb:

Btw, as I posted on our board the Carrick testimonial and Concert are just smokescreens. We've just got an incredibly shi-te support base. If I had a quid for everyone I met on my walk home from the ground that asked "hiw did WE go on"? I'd be a feckin millionaire. The few fans we have ate generally great and usually make a racket, there just aren't enough. Pretty sure we took around 1200 to Wire on Monday so why we can only muster double that at home feck only knows. :roll:

Anyway, as I said earlier, well played. Really good team Wakey and we're defo the tie of the round in a fortnight. I'm not looking forward to those beer prices down south tho.... :wink:



Similar questions can be heard around Wakefield. Both ourselves and Salford are serving up some great rugby and yet the public of the respective cities can't be r'sed to turn up. Give em a sniff of Wembley and they'll all come out of the woodwork.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa

Re: Next up Salford

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:17 pm
SaleSlim Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 701
LyndsayGill wrote:
Similar questions can be heard around Wakefield. Both ourselves and Salford are serving up some great rugby and yet the public of the respective cities can't be r'sed to turn up. Give em a sniff of Wembley and they'll all come out of the woodwork.


Never a truer word said! Annoys the poop out of me tbh.... I've only ever known one half decent Salford team (bar this one) in 28 years but I've had a season ticket for all but a couple of those years because they're my team come rain or shine. Maybe I've been fortunate that I was born a Utd (of the Manchester variety :wink: ) fan, so 9 times out of 10 my weekend has been rescued by a Utd win! I'd love to see a Salford-Wakey (or, dare I say Salford-Cas :shock: ) challenge cup final. It must be a piece of mickey being a Wigan/Saints/Leeds fan watching your team win something every year, yet the likes of Salford & Wakey get ridiculed year upon year for being everyone elses biatch! :)

I'd love nothing more than seeing us in a Wembley final and when we play you in a fortnight may the best team win. If it's not us then I'll be rooting for you guys as it would be nice to see a new name on the cup. Besides, we're your feeder club so would be like watching a Salford win anyway... :wink: :lol:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Brid B&W, cocker, coco the fullback, DAVE@CAS1990, Deeencee, djcool, DonniCat, JINJER, Jizzer, LyndsayGill, Mr Bliss, SaleSlim, The Avenger, upthecats, wakefield1990, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,5281,88876,0194,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM