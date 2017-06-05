LyndsayGill wrote:
Similar questions can be heard around Wakefield. Both ourselves and Salford are serving up some great rugby and yet the public of the respective cities can't be r'sed to turn up. Give em a sniff of Wembley and they'll all come out of the woodwork.
Never a truer word said! Annoys the poop out of me tbh.... I've only ever known one half decent Salford team (bar this one) in 28 years but I've had a season ticket for all but a couple of those years because they're my team come rain or shine. Maybe I've been fortunate that I was born a Utd (of the Manchester variety
) fan, so 9 times out of 10 my weekend has been rescued by a Utd win! I'd love to see a Salford-Wakey (or, dare I say Salford-Cas
) challenge cup final. It must be a piece of mickey being a Wigan/Saints/Leeds fan watching your team win something every year, yet the likes of Salford & Wakey get ridiculed year upon year for being everyone elses biatch!
I'd love nothing more than seeing us in a Wembley final and when we play you in a fortnight may the best team win. If it's not us then I'll be rooting for you guys as it would be nice to see a new name on the cup. Besides, we're your feeder club so would be like watching a Salford win anyway...
