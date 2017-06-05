|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1430
|
An amazing effort boys.
The team spirit really is there.
Beginning to think, everything is possible with this team.
Keep it going
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:37 am
|
Joined: Thu May 19, 2005 10:46 am
Posts: 687
|
wildshot wrote:
Just completed the long drive back to East Yorkshire. What a great match and superb defence from the boys. Thought it was a bit harsh to be penalised like we were just before Salford's first try of the 2nd half but otherwise no complaints.
I've supported Trin since the mid-1980s and I think this is the best squad I've ever seen (hope I haven't jinxed it now for the end of the season).
Yes I too thought it was harsh.
Someone may put me right, but I don't think we had a penalty second half until Dobson kicked out on the full in the 79th minute.
|
NEVER TRUST A BADGE KISSER
N K
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:58 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8057
|
lifelongfan wrote:
Yes I too thought it was harsh.
Someone may put me right, but I don't think we had a penalty second half until Dobson kicked out on the full in the 79th minute.
Nah, we had a couple before that.
There was a head shot coming out of our 20 in the first half, that was given
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:16 am
|
Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2900
Location: Lymm
|
No - only 6 out for us not 9
Mossop
Johnson
Jones
Flanagan
Walne
Lannon
Well played Wakey - some good stuff played and great wingers. Fitness did us in the end and Dobbo was off colour for the first time this season and should have been replaced early by Carney. You cant have an Australian International on the bench for 60 minutes and win in Super League. Big mistake for me by Watson.
Re the Crowd - Well there were 2 big events - 2 miles away - 70k at Manure & 50k at the Concert. We`ve no excuses and Koukash is at his wits end but sadly most Salfordians follow ManU in preference to anything else.
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:14 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3139
Location: location, location
|
Early Bath wrote:
sadly most Salfordians follow ManU in preference to anything else.
Thought most Man U fans llive south of Watford?
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:40 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 20, 2014 2:34 pm
Posts: 612
|
Well done Wakey best team won, hardest team we've played against this year. Top Defence, speed on the wings and solid down the middle also missing a few fair as well. See you in the Quarters for what i think is tie of the round
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:51 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2617
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
|
Was just remembering at the beginning of the very first match of the season, Jon Wells stood at the touch screen and commented that Wakefield hadn't got 10 wins in them this season. How brilliant to prove him and other pundits wrong.
|
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:05 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 700
|
chapylad wrote:
Thought most Man U fans llive south of Watford?
Nice try.
Btw, as I posted on our board the Carrick testimonial and Concert are just smokescreens. We've just got an incredibly shi-te support base. If I had a quid for everyone I met on my walk home from the ground that asked "hiw did WE go on"? I'd be a feckin millionaire. The few fans we have ate generally great and usually make a racket, there just aren't enough. Pretty sure we took around 1200 to Wire on Monday so why we can only muster double that at home feck only knows.
Anyway, as I said earlier, well played. Really good team Wakey and we're defo the tie of the round in a fortnight. I'm not looking forward to those beer prices down south tho....
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:17 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1589
|
SaleSlim wrote:
Nice try.
Btw, as I posted on our board the Carrick testimonial and Concert are just smokescreens. We've just got an incredibly shi-te support base. If I had a quid for everyone I met on my walk home from the ground that asked "hiw did WE go on"? I'd be a feckin millionaire.
The few fans we have ate generally great and usually make a racket, there just aren't enough. Pretty sure we took around 1200 to Wire on Monday so why we can only muster double that at home feck only knows.
Anyway, as I said earlier, well played. Really good team Wakey and we're defo the tie of the round in a fortnight. I'm not looking forward to those beer prices down south tho....
Similar questions can be heard around Wakefield. Both ourselves and Salford are serving up some great rugby and yet the public of the respective cities can't be r'sed to turn up. Give em a sniff of Wembley and they'll all come out of the woodwork.
|
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, Brian Maiden, Brid B&W, cocker, dboy, Deeencee, DonniCat, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, Felis Silvestris, JINJER, Jizzer, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, M62 J30 TRINITY, mwindass, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, poplar cats alive, SaleSlim, Sandal Cat, Schunter, Smew, The Avenger, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wildcat_1 and 297 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|