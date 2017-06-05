No - only 6 out for us not 9



Mossop

Johnson

Jones

Flanagan

Walne

Lannon



Well played Wakey - some good stuff played and great wingers. Fitness did us in the end and Dobbo was off colour for the first time this season and should have been replaced early by Carney. You cant have an Australian International on the bench for 60 minutes and win in Super League. Big mistake for me by Watson.



Re the Crowd - Well there were 2 big events - 2 miles away - 70k at Manure & 50k at the Concert. We`ve no excuses and Koukash is at his wits end but sadly most Salfordians follow ManU in preference to anything else.