The spirit in the team this year is something I've not seen for a long long time which seems to be getting us some big results. No doubt our most successful season in super league at this stage of the season. Don't get me wrong I'd love to make the top 4 but to see Wakefield at Wembley is something which I imagine most fans me included would want more than anything else.

Wildthing wrote:
Shouting for a Salford interception?
Was it you? :DROOL:
:lol: :lol: :lol:

The stamina and fitness was there for all to see, Salford looked out on there feet towards the back end, the never say die attitude is a pleasure to watch. Second in the table and a home support like today is embarrassing. Well done Trin on a great result and performance :CLAP: :CLAP:

TheButcher wrote:
Well done to your boys, took your chances. I didn't go but was listening on the radio. I had a feeling MCB would come back to haunt us. Why we let him go is a mystery to me.

The commentary team on GMR mentioned that both sides had nine players out today, so it's a testament to both sides efforts so far this year. That loss will do us a power of good and bring us back down to earth after a fabulous run of victories. We're still second and two points clear of Leeds, and it's great seeing yourselves cemented in the top four. Great times for both clubs.

And you've done the double on us this year. Not too shabby, but you wont beat us in the cup! There's no way we'll be accepting three defeats off you this year!

Saw a pic on Twitter of your away support and was surprised at how few came over considering how well you've been doing.


Just out of interest Butcher...who were the 9 players Salford had out today?

Thought we were terrific today...one of the best wins I've seen from us in a long time...we just never know when we're beaten! Just love seeing our own have huge impacts too...Jowitt and Batchelor in particular...also thought Annakin played really well considering how long it's been since his last hit out...

What joyful times at present bring a Trin fan...best I can remember in 30 years...the futures bright...long may it continue!
Image

Just to "big this one up" a bit more.
Salfords last defeat at home was against Wigan on 11th Feb, almost 4 months ago !!

TheButcher wrote:
I didn't go but was listening on the radio.

Saw a pic on Twitter of your away support and was surprised at how few came over considering how well you've been doing.


Surprised by how few watch you at HOME when you are 2nd in the league.

Actually, I'm not surprised at all, Salford are a basket case, and everyone knows Koukash wishes he'd bought Bradford instead.

wakefield1990 wrote:
Don't get me wrong I'd love to make the top 4 but to see Wakefield at Wembley is something which I imagine most fans me included would want more than anything else.


Top 4 would be a great achievement but I'd happily trade that to finish 8th and get a jolly boy's outing to Wembley!
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.

Willzay wrote:
That guy at 2:54


That was a proper desperate grab at straws that was...lol


still, he wasn't walking home, there to the death

TheButcher wrote:
Well done to your boys, took your chances. I didn't go but was listening on the radio. I had a feeling MCB would come back to haunt us. Why we let him go is a mystery to me.

The commentary team on GMR mentioned that both sides had nine players out today, so it's a testament to both sides efforts so far this year. That loss will do us a power of good and bring us back down to earth after a fabulous run of victories. We're still second and two points clear of Leeds, and it's great seeing yourselves cemented in the top four. Great times for both clubs.

And you've done the double on us this year. Not too shabby, but you wont beat us in the cup! There's no way we'll be accepting three defeats off you this year!

Saw a pic on Twitter of your away support and was surprised at how few came over considering how well you've been doing.



Funny that because as someone who actually went to the game I commented to my mate how surprised I was that you had so few fans considering your in 2nd place. However I suppose if you can't be arsed to go when it's 2nd v 4th then it's not really that much of a surprise.
