TheButcher wrote:

Well done to your boys, took your chances. I didn't go but was listening on the radio. I had a feeling MCB would come back to haunt us. Why we let him go is a mystery to me.



The commentary team on GMR mentioned that both sides had nine players out today, so it's a testament to both sides efforts so far this year. That loss will do us a power of good and bring us back down to earth after a fabulous run of victories. We're still second and two points clear of Leeds, and it's great seeing yourselves cemented in the top four. Great times for both clubs.



And you've done the double on us this year. Not too shabby, but you wont beat us in the cup! There's no way we'll be accepting three defeats off you this year!



Saw a pic on Twitter of your away support and was surprised at how few came over considering how well you've been doing.