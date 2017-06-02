Just for fun...1) Scott Grix2) Tom Johnstone3) Bill Tupou4) Dean Hadley5) Judah Mazive6) Jacob Miller7) Christian AckroydAdam Walker9) Brad Moules10) Mitch Allgood11) Jon Molloy12) Danny Kirmond13) Tinirau AronaA 13 made up of players who won't be playing...a couple of youngsters in, but not a bad side...Bill might be in but he may not be...and the 17 who take the field on Sunday will give it a good go too!