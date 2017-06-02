WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Salford

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:03 pm
upthecats User avatar
Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3144
Location: Dewsbury
Just for fun...

1) Scott Grix

2) Tom Johnstone
3) Bill Tupou
4) Dean Hadley
5) Judah Mazive

6) Jacob Miller
7) Christian Ackroyd

8) Adam Walker
9) Brad Moules
10) Mitch Allgood
11) Jon Molloy
12) Danny Kirmond
13) Tinirau Arona

A 13 made up of players who won't be playing...a couple of youngsters in, but not a bad side...Bill might be in but he may not be...and the 17 who take the field on Sunday will give it a good go too!
Image

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:53 pm
PHe Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2883
Nineteen for Salford:
Chris Annakin
Joe Arundel
Matty Ashurst
James Batchelor
Mason Caton-Brown
Jordan Crowther
Anthony England
David Fifita
Liam Finn
Ashley Gibson
Keegan Hirst
Craig Huby
Ben Jones-Bishop
Max Jowitt
Reece Lyne
Mikey Sio
Bill Tupou
Sam Williams
Kyle Wood

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:06 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 309
Still a strong squad
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
