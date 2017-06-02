WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Micky says lets move on-Fax

Re: Micky says lets move on-Fax

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:42 pm
Ed3

any idea how bad the injury is for Cunningham? and great to see tom Spencer back i hope he goes well

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:01 pm
Bostwick
Pleased for Tom, he sat with at Summer Bash and said he was ready to play. I hope he gets a chance.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 3:58 pm
mickyb1234
Thought Batley had done us a favour but Toulouse pipped em in the end. Good solid result for us today though, didn't get to the game, how was it, good and bad?

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:50 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Comfortable win. Forwards didn't massively dominate, halves played well, centres & wingers made no breaks all game which is a concern.
Mac out!

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:58 pm
Bostwick
A good win. I thought Halifax were pretty poor.
Think Jarrod and Lewis both took knocks and I hope these are not too serious. Now we are getting ourselves into a good position in the league, we could do without more injuries.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:17 pm
Rob from Erith
Comfortable enough win in the end, Fax started both halves brightly but the lads weathered what they sent us.
Hopefully the injuries aren't too serious, good to see Api make an appearance.
Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:23 am
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
I suspect we will rest a few next week in preparation for TO and HKR.

Garside and Cunningham both gone for the season
Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:33 am
Rob from Erith
wire-quin wrote:

Garside and Cunningham both gone for the season



That is seriously bad news. :DEPRESSED:
