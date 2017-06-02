WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Micky says lets move on-Fax

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos Micky says lets move on-Fax

 
Post a reply

Re: Micky says lets move on-Fax

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:42 pm
Ed3 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 09, 2017 2:17 pm
Posts: 3
any idea how bad the injury is for Cunningham? and great to see tom Spencer back i hope he goes well

Re: Micky says lets move on-Fax

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:01 pm
Bostwick Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 996
Pleased for Tom, he sat with at Summer Bash and said he was ready to play. I hope he gets a chance.

Re: Micky says lets move on-Fax

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 3:58 pm
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3921
Thought Batley had done us a favour but Toulouse pipped em in the end. Good solid result for us today though, didn't get to the game, how was it, good and bad?

Re: Micky says lets move on-Fax

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:50 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5212
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Comfortable win. Forwards didn't massively dominate, halves played well, centres & wingers made no breaks all game which is a concern.
Mac out!

Re: Micky says lets move on-Fax

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:58 pm
Bostwick Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 996
A good win. I thought Halifax were pretty poor.
Think Jarrod and Lewis both took knocks and I hope these are not too serious. Now we are getting ourselves into a good position in the league, we could do without more injuries.

Re: Micky says lets move on-Fax

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:17 pm
Rob from Erith User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2311
Location: Deepest Erith
Comfortable enough win in the end, Fax started both halves brightly but the lads weathered what they sent us.
Hopefully the injuries aren't too serious, good to see Api make an appearance.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bostwick, nkpom, Rob from Erith, the rugbyman and 52 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,5753,03176,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
21
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
0
- 38PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 26CELTIC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
12
- 48WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
20
- 28TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
26
- 4OLDHAM  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
10
- 56NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
26
- 30DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
36
- 18LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
34
- 6HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
20
- 20HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
38
- 12BRADFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
38
- 14ROCHDALE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
44
- 4WARRINGTON
  
 FT :
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
24
- 34WAKEFIELD
 < 
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
26
- 6CATALANS
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
16
- 12ST. HELENS
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM