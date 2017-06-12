WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

 
Post a reply

Re: Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:08 am
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 52
We won't get in super 8s we are in the middle 8s

Re: Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:18 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3475
Montyburns wrote:
We won't get in super 8s we are in the middle 8s


I can 100% assure you of the fact we will be in the Super 8's.
Image

Re: Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:55 pm
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 52
atomic wrote:
I can 100% assure you of the fact we will be in the Super 8's.


How much you want to bet

Re: Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:28 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11474
Location: blackpool tower circus
atomic wrote:
I can 100% assure you of the fact we will be in the Super 8's.

Atomic, what are you using?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Budgiezilla, davo1979, frank1, Genehunt, glow, Iggy79, L3YTH, Montyburns, Mookachaka and 167 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,7191,65476,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
16
- 2ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM