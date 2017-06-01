Mookachaka Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm

Posts: 1041



I think since the Salford game the performances have been a lot better.... hopefully we can win a few games and kick on into the Middle 8s or get out of there all together atomic

atomic



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 3471





I will bring in whatever I believe will make us better and already have one significant signing that hasn't been announced that will arrive prior to the 8s. They are preparing for the middle 8's..To quote DB.. ColD



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5333

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club

atomic wrote: They are preparing for the middle 8's..To quote DB..







Dont believe he mentions the middle 8s in that snippet does he Dont believe he mentions the middle 8s in that snippet does he Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners atomic

atomic



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 3471

Not much point bringing a player in before the Top 8's. Ste100Centurions



Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm

Posts: 1574

Oh how we all scoffed when Wakey binned 1/2 their squad & replaced them for the Qualifying 8's.! Well I did anyway.



Though I don't think we need to be anywhere near as severe as Wakey were, I still think we need 3 signings to give us our best shot at survival I feel that a 6, Centre & 2nd row are needed sharpish & hope that we get bodies back fit soon. kirkhall

kirkhall



Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm

Posts: 1348

Location: Near Leyth



PS : Also, Weston and Green Wakey didnt have Tonga,Higham,Hock,Higson,Hansen,Clare and Ridyard to call on thoughPS : Also, Weston and Green chissitt



Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am

Posts: 6730

Location: Out of the loop

Ste100Centurions wrote: Oh how we all scoffed when Wakey binned 1/2 their squad & replaced them for the Qualifying 8's.! Well I did anyway.



Though I don't think we need to be anywhere near as severe as Wakey were, I still think we need 3 signings to give us our best shot at survival I feel that a 6, Centre & 2nd row are needed sharpish & hope that we get bodies back fit soon.

Paul McShane had already signed for Cas for the following season, Dean Collis and Micky Peua asked to be released along with a couple more, if you add those to our injuries at the time plus add those extra bodies to the squad we needed to compete in the middle eight's like you say you do, that just about leaves us in the same situation as you, except maybe you don't have players wanting to leave as we had, and we certainly did not have the same numbers as you have with the players, maybe now that you can see for yourself the problems you have, you might not be as quick to criticise us. Mookachaka



Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm

Posts: 1041

We have 5 grand finals coming up..... all the games we can potentially win ... I might put a cheeky bet on Leigh to stay up without going in the bottom 8s DemonUK

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am

Posts: 16231

Location: Warrington



So in a nutshell over the last 5 rounds and assuming the giants lose their game in hand, we have to....



Match Widnes AND Win 1 more than Wire AND Win 2 more than Catalan AND win 2 or maybe 3 more than the Giants.



Easy......win at least 3 of our last 5 but will possibly need 4 or probably all 5 atomic

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 3471

DemonUK wrote: So in a nutshell over the last 5 rounds and assuming the giants lose their game in hand, we have to....



Match Widnes AND Win 1 more than Wire AND Win 2 more than Catalan AND win 2 or maybe 3 more than the Giants.



Easy......win at least 3 of our last 5 but will possibly need 4 or probably all 5



