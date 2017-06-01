WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Re: Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 10:41 pm
Mookachaka Free-scoring winger
I think since the Salford game the performances have been a lot better.... hopefully we can win a few games and kick on into the Middle 8s or get out of there all together

Re: Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:22 am
atomic User avatar
They are preparing for the middle 8's..To quote DB..

I will bring in whatever I believe will make us better and already have one significant signing that hasn’t been announced that will arrive prior to the 8s.
Re: Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 6:40 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
atomic wrote:
They are preparing for the middle 8's..To quote DB..



Dont believe he mentions the middle 8s in that snippet does he :?
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:16 am
atomic User avatar
Not much point bringing a player in before the Top 8's.
Re: Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:46 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Oh how we all scoffed when Wakey binned 1/2 their squad & replaced them for the Qualifying 8's.! Well I did anyway.

Though I don't think we need to be anywhere near as severe as Wakey were, I still think we need 3 signings to give us our best shot at survival I feel that a 6, Centre & 2nd row are needed sharpish & hope that we get bodies back fit soon.

Re: Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:00 pm
kirkhall User avatar
Wakey didnt have Tonga,Higham,Hock,Higson,Hansen,Clare and Ridyard to call on though :wink:
PS : Also, Weston and Green :thumb:

Re: Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:14 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Oh how we all scoffed when Wakey binned 1/2 their squad & replaced them for the Qualifying 8's.! Well I did anyway.

Though I don't think we need to be anywhere near as severe as Wakey were, I still think we need 3 signings to give us our best shot at survival I feel that a 6, Centre & 2nd row are needed sharpish & hope that we get bodies back fit soon.

Paul McShane had already signed for Cas for the following season, Dean Collis and Micky Peua asked to be released along with a couple more, if you add those to our injuries at the time plus add those extra bodies to the squad we needed to compete in the middle eight's like you say you do, that just about leaves us in the same situation as you, except maybe you don't have players wanting to leave as we had, and we certainly did not have the same numbers as you have with the players, maybe now that you can see for yourself the problems you have, you might not be as quick to criticise us.

Re: Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:54 pm
We have 5 grand finals coming up..... all the games we can potentially win ... I might put a cheeky bet on Leigh to stay up without going in the bottom 8s
Re: Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:57 pm
DemonUK User avatar
So in a nutshell over the last 5 rounds and assuming the giants lose their game in hand, we have to....

Match Widnes AND Win 1 more than Wire AND Win 2 more than Catalan AND win 2 or maybe 3 more than the Giants.

Easy......win at least 3 of our last 5 but will possibly need 4 or probably all 5
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Keep calm, we can get out of the Bottom 8s

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:24 pm
atomic User avatar
DemonUK wrote:
So in a nutshell over the last 5 rounds and assuming the giants lose their game in hand, we have to....

Match Widnes AND Win 1 more than Wire AND Win 2 more than Catalan AND win 2 or maybe 3 more than the Giants.

Easy......win at least 3 of our last 5 but will possibly need 4 or probably all 5


The beauty is Derek,we play them all,making each game a 4 pointer. The two teams above Hudds could yet fall into the equation.You couldn't write it.
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM