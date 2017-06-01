Oh how we all scoffed when Wakey binned 1/2 their squad & replaced them for the Qualifying 8's.! Well I did anyway.
Though I don't think we need to be anywhere near as severe as Wakey were, I still think we need 3 signings to give us our best shot at survival I feel that a 6, Centre & 2nd row are needed sharpish & hope that we get bodies back fit soon.
Paul McShane had already signed for Cas for the following season, Dean Collis and Micky Peua asked to be released along with a couple more, if you add those to our injuries at the time plus add those extra bodies to the squad we needed to compete in the middle eight's like you say you do, that just about leaves us in the same situation as you, except maybe you don't have players wanting to leave as we had, and we certainly did not have the same numbers as you have with the players, maybe now that you can see for yourself the problems you have, you might not be as quick to criticise us.
