Injuries. Plain and simple. That's why we are where we are currently. Now you can look at the reasons why a few ways, personally I think our issues derive from our training and playing style. The bish bash bosh style of doing things won't help players steer clear from injuries. I'm inclined to say it encourages them to be honest.



Will we win the league? Doubtful, I never thought I'd say it but I fancy Salford or Cas tbh - and it'd make a quite refreshing change too.



I was part of the Wane Out band last season but after what was achieved I feel he has earned the trust of the fans and more than that, our patience. If you'd ask me now where we finish I'd say 4th/5th, not the best but equally at least we can say we won't be fighting for our SL lives like Warrington will (whom I have no doubt will breeze through the qualifiers).