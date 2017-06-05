Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 7:24 pm Posts: 36 Location: westleigh
MattyB wrote:
Sad if true. Surely this has to be sorted once and for all.
Assuming there's no turning back and playing out of Belle Vue next season. Either a full redevelopment or new site has to be taken in twelve months time, but with no sign of spades in the ground and a move to Dewsbury on the cards you'd have to be worried. More red tape and all that!
Attendances at Dewsbury will no doubt be affected (six miles away). Financial suicide if there's no new stadium at the end of it!
considering that dewsbury were refused entry into super league,due to the stadium not being of the required standard,and to my knowledge has not been altered since,then how on earth would you be allowed to play there next season ?????.the mind boggles.
The stadium has been built up including a new stand and scoreboard, the capacity is still slightly lower than what it needs to be but there's option to build out a further temporary stand. It's a cracking little ground now, probably not suitable for permanent super league but more than adequate for a temporary period
i last visited around 2 years ago,its either fit for super league or not.3000 covered seats ?????.i like the place,but come on,super league standard.and that applies to wheldon road also.twenty years down the track from minimum standards and speccies still being asked to pay good money for victorian facillities.how have leeds got away with charging away fans to stand in the rain for twenty years,and people wonder about shrinking attendances.
Injuries. Plain and simple. That's why we are where we are currently. Now you can look at the reasons why a few ways, personally I think our issues derive from our training and playing style. The bish bash bosh style of doing things won't help players steer clear from injuries. I'm inclined to say it encourages them to be honest.
Will we win the league? Doubtful, I never thought I'd say it but I fancy Salford or Cas tbh - and it'd make a quite refreshing change too.
I was part of the Wane Out band last season but after what was achieved I feel he has earned the trust of the fans and more than that, our patience. If you'd ask me now where we finish I'd say 4th/5th, not the best but equally at least we can say we won't be fighting for our SL lives like Warrington will (whom I have no doubt will breeze through the qualifiers).
