Re: had enough!

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:54 am
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Just like with Stuart Fielden then !

I see we've got Leigh up next. Time to put up with this clown for a few days again. :SLEEPY:

Re: had enough!

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:21 am
MattyB wrote:
Sad if true. Surely this has to be sorted once and for all.

Assuming there's no turning back and playing out of Belle Vue next season. Either a full redevelopment or new site has to be taken in twelve months time, but with no sign of spades in the ground and a move to Dewsbury on the cards you'd have to be worried. More red tape and all that!

Attendances at Dewsbury will no doubt be affected (six miles away). Financial suicide if there's no new stadium at the end of it!

considering that dewsbury were refused entry into super league,due to the stadium not being of the required standard,and to my knowledge has not been altered since,then how on earth would you be allowed to play there next season ?????.the mind boggles.

Re: had enough!

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:43 am
shadrack wrote:
considering that dewsbury were refused entry into super league,due to the stadium not being of the required standard,and to my knowledge has not been altered since,then how on earth would you be allowed to play there next season ?????.the mind boggles.


The stadium has been built up including a new stand and scoreboard, the capacity is still slightly lower than what it needs to be but there's option to build out a further temporary stand. It's a cracking little ground now, probably not suitable for permanent super league but more than adequate for a temporary period
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
