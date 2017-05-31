|
What amazes me is that we have not decided on a scapegoat yet. Last time we had an injury crisis like this Kevin Brown got it and we lost a, then, potentially fine player. That said I cannot imagine us carrying this roster into next year. Already three lads know that they will be leaving but that will still leave us with four or five wingers. At least we will have another centre available unless Higginson gets the boot. I do not think that there are as many u19s comming through as in previous years as lads like Ganson and Worthington have another season at u19.
Did not say that he was not happy playing for Cas which was a great move for Zac I was just replying to the info which said who would you go for is Sam was crocked.
Do you think that Cas will pay a bumper fee for Zac next year when is lone spell is over.
Wouldn't mind betting Hardaker was paid for against St Helens in the cup with a near sell out crowd of 5,200 and a bit.
Any update on where Wakey will be playing next season?
Sod's law that you would have your best season only to upheave to pastures new!
There's rumblings of some movement because it seems that the political people are feeling the heat and are deciding to do what they promised they'd do years ago.
The likeliest scenario is that we'll be playing out of Dewsbury next season but only for a year, the same way that Saints did at Widnes, and either a new stadium for 2019 where it was promised, a redeveloped Belle Vue as a potentially cheaper option for the developer, or a stadium on land yet to be identified by the council.
The rumblings behind the scenes hint at more than empty promises. If they turn out to be empty again, I fear that the chairman will cash in his chips and sell out to somewhere like Coventry. It wouldn't be his fault if he did. The list of guilty parties in this fiasco can get quite long.
There's rumblings of some movement because it seems that the political people are feeling the heat and are deciding to do what they promised they'd do years ago.
The likeliest scenario is that we'll be playing out of Dewsbury next season but only for a year, the same way that Saints did at Widnes, and either a new stadium for 2019 where it was promised, a redeveloped Belle Vue as a potentially cheaper option for the developer, or a stadium on land yet to be identified by the council.
The rumblings behind the scenes hint at more than empty promises. If they turn out to be empty again, I fear that the chairman will cash in his chips and sell out to somewhere like Coventry. It wouldn't be his fault if he did. The list of guilty parties in this fiasco can get quite long.
Sad if true. Surely this has to be sorted once and for all.
Assuming there's no turning back and playing out of Belle Vue next season. Either a full redevelopment or new site has to be taken in twelve months time, but with no sign of spades in the ground and a move to Dewsbury on the cards you'd have to be worried. More red tape and all that!
Attendances at Dewsbury will no doubt be affected (six miles away). Financial suicide if there's no new stadium at the end of it!
Sad if true. Surely this has to be sorted once and for all.
Assuming there's no turning back and playing out of Belle Vue next season. Either a full redevelopment or new site has to be taken in twelve months time, but with no sign of spades in the ground and a move to Dewsbury on the cards you'd have to be worried. More red tape and all that!
Attendances at Dewsbury will no doubt be affected (six miles away). Financial suicide if there's no new stadium at the end of it!
Yup, and the chairman is potentially playing a bit of brinkmanship, but someone's got to try. All I've worked out so far is that Michael Carter is not a man you'd play poker against. He's a canny operator, and I have a feeling that it will all work out.
one gripe i do still have is that Wigan seem to think we are still good enough to go in for the kill instead of taking penalty points on offer; i can think of two games this year alone where we could have won games and we may now have been in a very different position. that needs sorting out - every minute matters!
It does when you have the injuries we have but you are spot on. Playing like the 1st 17 is out on the pitch or Flower and Clubb are sat on the bench when they are not. We are not playing smart enough given the injury situation in either game management (taking two points as Hull did when up 8-0), tactics or substitutions (Wakey was appalling for that).
[quote="Levrier"]What amazes me is that we have not decided on a scapegoat yet. /quote]Isa????
Isa is bringing criticism on himself for stupid actions,fully deserved and defiantly not being used as a scapegoat. I do think Tierney is seeing some harsh criticism and will become the scapegoat and could end up (probably rightly with the other personnel we have) coming to the end of the road as a Wigan player at the end of the season.
