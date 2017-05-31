Slugger McBatt wrote: There's rumblings of some movement because it seems that the political people are feeling the heat and are deciding to do what they promised they'd do years ago.



The likeliest scenario is that we'll be playing out of Dewsbury next season but only for a year, the same way that Saints did at Widnes, and either a new stadium for 2019 where it was promised, a redeveloped Belle Vue as a potentially cheaper option for the developer, or a stadium on land yet to be identified by the council.



The rumblings behind the scenes hint at more than empty promises. If they turn out to be empty again, I fear that the chairman will cash in his chips and sell out to somewhere like Coventry. It wouldn't be his fault if he did. The list of guilty parties in this fiasco can get quite long.

Sad if true. Surely this has to be sorted once and for all.Assuming there's no turning back and playing out of Belle Vue next season. Either a full redevelopment or new site has to be taken in twelve months time, but with no sign of spades in the ground and a move to Dewsbury on the cards you'd have to be worried. More red tape and all that!Attendances at Dewsbury will no doubt be affected (six miles away). Financial suicide if there's no new stadium at the end of it!