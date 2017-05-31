What amazes me is that we have not decided on a scapegoat yet. Last time we had an injury crisis like this Kevin Brown got it and we lost a, then, potentially fine player. That said I cannot imagine us carrying this roster into next year. Already three lads know that they will be leaving but that will still leave us with four or five wingers. At least we will have another centre available unless Higginson gets the boot. I do not think that there are as many u19s comming through as in previous years as lads like Ganson and Worthington have another season at u19.