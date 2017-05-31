Levrier Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am

Posts: 414



What amazes me is that we have not decided on a scapegoat yet. Last time we had an injury crisis like this Kevin Brown got it and we lost a, then, potentially fine player. That said I cannot imagine us carrying this roster into next year. Already three lads know that they will be leaving but that will still leave us with four or five wingers. At least we will have another centre available unless Higginson gets the boot. I do not think that there are as many u19s comming through as in previous years as lads like Ganson and Worthington have another season at u19. Last edited by Levrier on Wed May 31, 2017 11:10 pm, edited 1 time in total. chissitt Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am

Posts: 6723

Location: Out of the loop

Ashton Bears wrote: Did not say that he was not happy playing for Cas which was a great move for Zac I was just replying to the info which said who would you go for is Sam was crocked.



Do you think that Cas will pay a bumper fee for Zac next year when is lone spell is over.

Wouldn't mind betting Hardaker was paid for against St Helens in the cup with a near sell out crowd of 5,200 and a bit. Wouldn't mind betting Hardaker was paid for against St Helens in the cup with a near sell out crowd of 5,200 and a bit. Slugger McBatt

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm

Posts: 5074

Location: Over there

MattyB wrote: Any update on where Wakey will be playing next season?



Sod's law that you would have your best season only to upheave to pastures new!



There's rumblings of some movement because it seems that the political people are feeling the heat and are deciding to do what they promised they'd do years ago.



The likeliest scenario is that we'll be playing out of Dewsbury next season but only for a year, the same way that Saints did at Widnes, and either a new stadium for 2019 where it was promised, a redeveloped Belle Vue as a potentially cheaper option for the developer, or a stadium on land yet to be identified by the council.



The rumblings behind the scenes hint at more than empty promises. If they turn out to be empty again, I fear that the chairman will cash in his chips and sell out to somewhere like Coventry. It wouldn't be his fault if he did. The list of guilty parties in this fiasco can get quite long. There's rumblings of some movement because it seems that the political people are feeling the heat and are deciding to do what they promised they'd do years ago.The likeliest scenario is that we'll be playing out of Dewsbury next season but only for a year, the same way that Saints did at Widnes, and either a new stadium for 2019 where it was promised, a redeveloped Belle Vue as a potentially cheaper option for the developer, or a stadium on land yet to be identified by the council.The rumblings behind the scenes hint at more than empty promises. If they turn out to be empty again, I fear that the chairman will cash in his chips and sell out to somewhere like Coventry. It wouldn't be his fault if he did. The list of guilty parties in this fiasco can get quite long. WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL. MattyB

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm

Posts: 17878

Slugger McBatt wrote: There's rumblings of some movement because it seems that the political people are feeling the heat and are deciding to do what they promised they'd do years ago.



The likeliest scenario is that we'll be playing out of Dewsbury next season but only for a year, the same way that Saints did at Widnes, and either a new stadium for 2019 where it was promised, a redeveloped Belle Vue as a potentially cheaper option for the developer, or a stadium on land yet to be identified by the council.



The rumblings behind the scenes hint at more than empty promises. If they turn out to be empty again, I fear that the chairman will cash in his chips and sell out to somewhere like Coventry. It wouldn't be his fault if he did. The list of guilty parties in this fiasco can get quite long.



Sad if true. Surely this has to be sorted once and for all.



Assuming there's no turning back and playing out of Belle Vue next season. Either a full redevelopment or new site has to be taken in twelve months time, but with no sign of spades in the ground and a move to Dewsbury on the cards you'd have to be worried. More red tape and all that!



Attendances at Dewsbury will no doubt be affected (six miles away). Financial suicide if there's no new stadium at the end of it! Sad if true. Surely this has to be sorted once and for all.Assuming there's no turning back and playing out of Belle Vue next season. Either a full redevelopment or new site has to be taken in twelve months time, but with no sign of spades in the ground and a move to Dewsbury on the cards you'd have to be worried. More red tape and all that!Attendances at Dewsbury will no doubt be affected (six miles away). Financial suicide if there's no new stadium at the end of it! WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA



WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017



SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016



CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013



LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012



ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015



BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012



CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012







Slugger McBatt

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm

Posts: 5074

Location: Over there

MattyB wrote: Sad if true. Surely this has to be sorted once and for all.



Assuming there's no turning back and playing out of Belle Vue next season. Either a full redevelopment or new site has to be taken in twelve months time, but with no sign of spades in the ground and a move to Dewsbury on the cards you'd have to be worried. More red tape and all that!



Attendances at Dewsbury will no doubt be affected (six miles away). Financial suicide if there's no new stadium at the end of it!



Yup, and the chairman is potentially playing a bit of brinkmanship, but someone's got to try. All I've worked out so far is that Michael Carter is not a man you'd play poker against. He's a canny operator, and I have a feeling that it will all work out. Yup, and the chairman is potentially playing a bit of brinkmanship, but someone's got to try. All I've worked out so far is that Michael Carter is not a man you'd play poker against. He's a canny operator, and I have a feeling that it will all work out. WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL. DaveO

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 13922

Location: Chester



YIM Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm13922Chester WiganBurt wrote:

one gripe i do still have is that Wigan seem to think we are still good enough to go in for the kill instead of taking penalty points on offer; i can think of two games this year alone where we could have won games and we may now have been in a very different position. that needs sorting out - every minute matters!



It does when you have the injuries we have but you are spot on. Playing like the 1st 17 is out on the pitch or Flower and Clubb are sat on the bench when they are not. We are not playing smart enough given the injury situation in either game management (taking two points as Hull did when up 8-0), tactics or substitutions (Wakey was appalling for that). It does when you have the injuries we have but you are spot on. Playing like the 1st 17 is out on the pitch or Flower and Clubb are sat on the bench when they are not. We are not playing smart enough given the injury situation in either game management (taking two points as Hull did when up 8-0), tactics or substitutions (Wakey was appalling for that). Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20

Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18 Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, secondstanza and 78 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 36 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,578,920 711 76,014 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sun : 05:00 NRL MANLY v CANBERRA TV Sun : 07:00 NRL CANTERBURY v PENRITH TV Sun : 14:00 CH1 HEMEL v CELTIC Sun : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD v WHITEHAVEN Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v DONCASTER Sun : 15:00 CH1 GLOUC v NEWCASTLE Sun : 15:00 CH DEWSBURY v BRADFORD Sun : 15:00 CH SHEFFIELD v ROCHDALE Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH SWINTON v OLDHAM Sun : 15:00 CH FEATHERSTONE v HULL KR Sun : 15:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v WARRINGTON > Sun : 15:00 SL SALFORD v WAKEFIELD < Sun : 15:00 CH BATLEY v TOULOUSE Sun : 15:00 SL WIDNES v CATALANS Sun : 15:30 SL CASTLEFORD v ST. HELENS ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























