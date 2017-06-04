|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Was one when he was involved with a Super League club and one when he wasn't?
You've guessed it Mrs. B.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:30 pm
Hessle Roader wrote:
Somebody should ask Jamie Peacock for his thoughts on this. He's written 2 articles in the Mirror which are diametrically opposed to each other.
Too many bangs to the head
Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:27 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Great that Radford's youngsters bossed those of the best academy in SL. Pleasing.
'bossed'?
Jack downs did well, Fash has a great attitude, Matongo was okay but constantly takes the ball virtually standing still so doesn't make any extra metres after contact, Turgut is not impressing me to be honest.
Ryan sutton is well ahead of all of them, Jack Wells is 19 and did just as well as our lads, Callum field is also 19 and marshall (21) was the pick of the wingers. I'd hardly say our youngsters 'bossed' theirs but they did do well.
my point still stands, Radford has not brought anyone through from the academy to be a starting XVII player in his tenure. We have not delveloped any backs whatsoever from the ranks.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:51 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
'bossed'?
Jack downs did well, Fash has a great attitude, Matongo was okay but constantly takes the ball virtually standing still so doesn't make any extra metres after contact, Turgut is not impressing me to be honest.
Ryan sutton is well ahead of all of them, Jack Wells is 19 and did just as well as our lads, Callum field is also 19 and marshall (21) was the pick of the wingers. I'd hardly say our youngsters 'bossed' theirs but they did do well.
my point still stands, Radford has not brought anyone through from the academy to be a starting XVII player in his tenure. We have not delveloped any backs whatsoever from the ranks.
A simple question. If Peter Gentle had his way, Jamie Shaul would not be at Hull FC. Who can be credited with his first team tenure therefore?
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:18 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
'bossed'?
Jack downs did well, Fash has a great attitude, Matongo was okay but constantly takes the ball virtually standing still so doesn't make any extra metres after contact, Turgut is not impressing me to be honest.
Ryan sutton is well ahead of all of them, Jack Wells is 19 and did just as well as our lads, Callum field is also 19 and marshall (21) was the pick of the wingers. I'd hardly say our youngsters 'bossed' theirs but they did do well.
my point still stands, Radford has not brought anyone through from the academy to be a starting XVII player in his tenure. We have not delveloped any backs whatsoever from the ranks.
Ffs
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:52 pm
Wonder if Shannon McDonnell would have scored that try yesterday?
Because if Gentle had been retained he'd have been your starting full back, and Shaul would have been plying his trade elsewhere.
Radford is bringing the young players on in the correct manner. This year will stand them in good stead and Turgut is a future captain of the club.
Wane has been able to bring his young players into a long established winning culture. Radford hasn't had that good fortune.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:08 pm
Can you imagine what bumpy would be going through if he'd been born a warrington fan? He'd be burning effigies of tony smith
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:14 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Who can be credited with his first team tenure therefore?
Was it Bully Turd
ford?
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:19 pm
WIZEB wrote:
Was it Bully Turdford?
i wouldn't like to say. Radio Silence.
