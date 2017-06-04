Mrs Barista wrote: Great that Radford's youngsters bossed those of the best academy in SL. Pleasing.

'bossed'?Jack downs did well, Fash has a great attitude, Matongo was okay but constantly takes the ball virtually standing still so doesn't make any extra metres after contact, Turgut is not impressing me to be honest.Ryan sutton is well ahead of all of them, Jack Wells is 19 and did just as well as our lads, Callum field is also 19 and marshall (21) was the pick of the wingers. I'd hardly say our youngsters 'bossed' theirs but they did do well.my point still stands, Radford has not brought anyone through from the academy to be a starting XVII player in his tenure. We have not delveloped any backs whatsoever from the ranks.