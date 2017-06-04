Hessle Roader wrote:
Somebody should ask Jamie Peacock for his thoughts on this. He's written 2 articles in the Mirror which are diametrically opposed to each other.
Too many bangs to the head
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, anijay, Armavinit, Bal, DGM, Erik the not red, FoD FC Army, Greavsie, Hessle Roader, hull2524, Jake the Peg, Karen, Large Paws, mwindass, Patterdale, pepos, rodney_trotter, themightynortherner, Tinkerman23, Wilde 3 and 185 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|