Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:09 pm
Karen
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10067
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
barham red wrote:
They justified it that the Stewards for their stadium were on duty at Wembley therefore there wasn't any available for Giants home game, whereas when City and our game clashed we were at the Etihad so it never had the same effect. Still dangly bits if you ask me and does tilt the comp a bit.

I smell bullsh*t with that excuse because Blackpool were at Wembley last week while there was Summer Bash at Bloomfield Rd. The Blackpool stewards were in Blackpool and not at Wembley.
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Mark minichello Speaks out about player welfare

Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:19 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3717
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
robinrovers10 wrote:
http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-fc-star-marc-sneyd-will-not-undergo-foot-surgery/story-30367027-detail/story.html

How can the Minichello talk about welfare of players when the poor kid obviously needs pins in his foot and big toe. It screams of desperation to put him in a protective boot, hoping he will heal when surgery is the blatent option. Don't get me wrong 90% of Super League players play carrying injuries, but why not give the kid the treatment he needs as apposed to risking his long term future with short term, second option stuff?

"blatent option", maybe try 'obvious', or 'patent', blatent is totally the wrong word.
I agree with the sentiment though, he should have being pulled from playing a few weeks back and actually use our replacement from the squad but that's not Radford's style. He likes his square pegs into round holes no matter how sh ite it is.
it's a known that players with injuries are especially likely to not be anywhere near their best, to make an injury worse compounds that even further.
This is why Wigan do so well, they are not afraid to put junior squad members into the side in their normal positions, they then often as not perform better than an injured (or indeed fatigued) senior first choice player which works far better in the long run all round than the playing of injured/knackered players.
Radford should know this already and Sneyd should not have played the last few weeks.

Re: Mark minichello Speaks out about player welfare

Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:44 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24707
Location: West Yorkshire
barham red wrote:
To be fair the HDM piece does seem to suggest that in an ideal world he would have the surgery but due to injuries etc he is going for the quick fix option in the hope it works and he can play later in the year.

Fairly standard for players to get surgery the day after the season finishes, playing patched up. Two options presented - rest and protection to see how it heals, or season-ending surgery. Unless the former is in contravention of specific medical directives it sounds the best option. Radford has already done well bringing Turgut and Fash through in breakthrough season's this year; clearly we won't have SL ready debutantes in every position so guess Connor will have to deputise for the foreseeable.
Re: Mark minichello Speaks out about player welfare

Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:47 pm
WIZEB
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9556
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Radford should know this already.


If only there was a private hotline so you could ring him and tell him all about the errors of his ways.
It's a crying shame you're vast knowledge isn't utilised more by the club.

Re: Mark minichello Speaks out about player welfare

Sat Jun 03, 2017 4:57 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3717
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
WIZEB wrote:
If only there was a private hotline so you could ring him and tell him all about the errors of his ways.
It's a crying shame you're vast knowledge isn't utilised more by the club.

No, just using a bit of logic and what has gone before in pretty much every season ever.

Re: Mark minichello Speaks out about player welfare

Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:46 pm
WIZEB
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9556
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
No, just using a bit of logic and what has gone before in pretty much every season ever.


Think we need to tie down Radders to a 10 year deal after that stunning performance.
Every time we look like we're on a downward spiral he always seems to dig us out and p!ss on certain people's bonfires.
Love it. :thumb:

Re: Mark minichello Speaks out about player welfare

Sat Jun 03, 2017 7:01 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24707
Location: West Yorkshire
WIZEB wrote:
Think we need to tie down Radders to a 10 year deal after that stunning performance.
Every time we look like we're on a downward spiral he always seems to dig us out and p!ss on certain people's bonfires.
Love it. :thumb:

Great that Radford's youngsters bossed those of the best academy in SL. Pleasing.
