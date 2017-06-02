robinrovers10 wrote: http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-fc-star-marc-sneyd-will-not-undergo-foot-surgery/story-30367027-detail/story.html



How can the Minichello talk about welfare of players when the poor kid obviously needs pins in his foot and big toe. It screams of desperation to put him in a protective boot, hoping he will heal when surgery is the blatent option. Don't get me wrong 90% of Super League players play carrying injuries, but why not give the kid the treatment he needs as apposed to risking his long term future with short term, second option stuff?

"blatent option", maybe try 'obvious', or 'patent', blatent is totally the wrong word.I agree with the sentiment though, he should have being pulled from playing a few weeks back and actually use our replacement from the squad but that's not Radford's style. He likes his square pegs into round holes no matter how sh ite it is.it's a known that players with injuries are especially likely to not be anywhere near their best, to make an injury worse compounds that even further.This is why Wigan do so well, they are not afraid to put junior squad members into the side in their normal positions, they then often as not perform better than an injured (or indeed fatigued) senior first choice player which works far better in the long run all round than the playing of injured/knackered players.Radford should know this already and Sneyd should not have played the last few weeks.