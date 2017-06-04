WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - So what would you target/change?

Re: So what would you target/change?

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:47 am
Living The Dream Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 631
Uptonfax wrote:
It's looking like the dulls forum with all the people commenting on things with out what appears not to be true.

The Toulouse game was far from a disgrace against a full time team.

Look at the results we have had :

Lost to Toulouse at home with some questionable decisions
Lost to Fev at home in last minutes
Lost to Fev in challenge cup great defence not so good in attack but to lose by so little with the possession we had not too shabby
KR away great effort against full time near super league team

Connor Robinson and Gareth Moore gone so what. Connor never seemed to cut it and Moore was only any good when he could be bothered. Luke left from what i can see for other commitments outside of Rugby which no one can fault for what he is doing. Great cause.

Lets get behind the team instead of moaning we are 5th .....still a chance to get in top 4.

Sorry for any typos or crap grammar too many shandys on the garden


Top post. Nice to see some perspective on where we are at and the decision making process. We simply are not close enough to what has gone on re player retention etc. I honestly thought we would be mid table , maybe even lower, so putting up a spirited attempt to get into the top 4 is to be commended.

Re: So what would you target/change?

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:24 am
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1192
That's right. If we're honest, we all expected to be with the also-rans in mid-table, and maybe even getting drawn into a relegation battle. The 7 match winning run has put us in a better place than we imagined, but now that we're there we want more!

We have a very tough end to the season, but if we can win at least two of the games against the current top 4, then we have to be in with a chance of making the 4 ourselves. Remember, they have to play each other as well.

It would be good if we could show some more attacking flair, but we've got to where we are with a strong defence, and that's just what might see us through.

Re: So what would you target/change?

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:54 am
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7508
HXSparky wrote:
That's right. If we're honest, we all expected to be with the also-rans in mid-table, and maybe even getting drawn into a relegation battle. The 7 match winning run has put us in a better place than we imagined, but now that we're there we want more!

We have a very tough end to the season, but if we can win at least two of the games against the current top 4, then we have to be in with a chance of making the 4 ourselves. Remember, they have to play each other as well.

It would be good if we could show some more attacking flair, but we've got to where we are with a strong defence, and that's just what might see us through.


To be fair some of us expected us to be challenging for the top 4 like we are. Far too much talent at the club for us not to be. I thought anyone predicting relegation battles for us was just downright delusional.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: So what would you target/change?

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:57 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2313
Location: Shuddersfield
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
To be fair some of us expected us to be challenging for the top 4 like we are. Far too much talent at the club for us not to be. I thought anyone predicting relegation battles for us was just downright delusional.

Correct.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: So what would you target/change?

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 3:22 pm
thefaxfanman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1158
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
If we can consistently get our best 17 fully fit and on the field at the same time, we'll challenge anybody in this league
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

Re: So what would you target/change?

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 5:34 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1192
I think folk are forgetting how we all felt after the Batley game.

Re: So what would you target/change?

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:27 am
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4697
thefaxfanman wrote:
If we can consistently get our best 17 fully fit and on the field at the same time, we'll challenge anybody in this league


A lot of teams could say that.

Strength in depth - or lack of it - if a common problem in our division.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: So what would you target/change?

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:02 am
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3055
Location: Fax Vegas
griff1998 wrote:
A lot of teams could say that.

Strength in depth - or lack of it - if a common problem in our division.

Agreed, and that's why, much as we all dislike it, that we have to utilise DR.

Re: So what would you target/change?

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:41 am
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4697
Norman Bates wrote:
Agreed, and that's why, much as we all dislike it, that we have to utilise DR.


How did we manage without it?

A lot better, as a matter of fact.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: So what would you target/change?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:40 pm
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3055
Location: Fax Vegas
griff1998 wrote:
How did we manage without it?

A lot better, as a matter of fact.

Too true
