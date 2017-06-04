Uptonfax wrote:
It's looking like the dulls forum with all the people commenting on things with out what appears not to be true.
The Toulouse game was far from a disgrace against a full time team.
Look at the results we have had :
Lost to Toulouse at home with some questionable decisions
Lost to Fev at home in last minutes
Lost to Fev in challenge cup great defence not so good in attack but to lose by so little with the possession we had not too shabby
KR away great effort against full time near super league team
Connor Robinson and Gareth Moore gone so what. Connor never seemed to cut it and Moore was only any good when he could be bothered. Luke left from what i can see for other commitments outside of Rugby which no one can fault for what he is doing. Great cause.
Lets get behind the team instead of moaning we are 5th .....still a chance to get in top 4.
Sorry for any typos or crap grammar too many shandys on the garden
Top post. Nice to see some perspective on where we are at and the decision making process. We simply are not close enough to what has gone on re player retention etc. I honestly thought we would be mid table , maybe even lower, so putting up a spirited attempt to get into the top 4 is to be commended.