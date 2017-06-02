|
If as people say 'Fax are in a financial mess, when and how will it bottom out?
Do not rely on RFL to help us out, when we were relegated from S/L no parachute payment was made to help the club, if I recall Halifax were the only club not to get this payment. We all know that a S/L licence should have been granted a couple of times, the infrastructure was in place, the team possibly could have competed and grown over the three years. however Red Hall and certain members therein( one of whom was on our board) do not like Fax, and would do almost anything to keep them down.
Although it should not affect the players, rumors and uncertainty will always have a knock on effect, although if I was a player in those circumstances I would sure try my best to shop window myself!
I am sure RM is doing his best, although some tinkering has been surprising, but we as fans do not get to know the ins and outs, were there internal discipline matters? that rightly so have been kept in house.
I would like to see Halifax RLFC back in the big time where I feel they belong, but at present with the present circumstances and the possible reintroduction of S/L franchising, not a snowball in hell chance.
Long live Fax, and if it goes belly up, do it in a blaze of glory.
My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.
Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C
From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.
Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:13 am
We definitely need a scrum half with the ability to take us around the park and take some of the pressure off Muzza - the only thing Johnno has done consistently this season is prove that he has not got the ability to do this.
This season could have so easily been a disaster following on from last season - both on and off the field. On the field, the lads have knuckled down and proved a lot of folk wrong. Many expecting us to be relgation fodder.
Off field departures in the close season, mainly people who seemed more interested in self promotion and undermining the incumbent board, could so easily have left the club in a mess. Mark Moore and Stuart Ramsey seem to have brought a more professional approach to things behind the scenes. Yes - money may be tight, but with a bit of sensible investment in the right areas, some more commercial activity to bring in a bit more cash, we won't be a million miles away.
Looking at the squad as a whole - we seem to have a lot of players who have been at Fax for a number of years. Maybe it is time for a refresh in the off season, and start to build the club up again.
Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:17 pm
Living The Dream wrote:
If we have some financial issues it will be a case of cutting our cloth according I would guess so as to preserve the long term future of the club.
Next season we will have Hull KR or a relegated sl team; Tolouse;London; Toronto; Bradford all full time(as I would guess there will be a reprieve at the death for them); plus Fev;-5 full time and one consistently strong part time/DR side.
Going to be even harder next season to get into the top 4 I'm afraid with our current circumstances.
Still have my support win lose or draw.
While I sat watching us getting beat by Toulouse last week I had the terrifying thought that I was looking at the very future of RL with a team with no fans playing us and beating us fairly easily who have somebody obviously pumping money in which we just cannot compete with and as you say next season we will also have Toronto joining them along with London so there will be some games with hardly any fans there apart from 'neutrals' yet the RFL think this is better than clubs like us who actually do take fans okay not as many as we used to but you wonder why when we are getting pushed further down the pecking order!!!
I felt sad I really did imagine a SL with a top 4 of Toronto, Toulouse, London and Catalans or a Challenge Cup Final with 2 of those 4, probably won't happen but what if it did???
Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:33 am
Fax4Life wrote:
While I sat watching us getting beat by Toulouse last week I had the terrifying thought that I was looking at the very future of RL with a team with no fans playing us and beating us fairly easily who have somebody obviously pumping money in which we just cannot compete with and as you say next season we will also have Toronto joining them along with London so there will be some games with hardly any fans there apart from 'neutrals' yet the RFL think this is better than clubs like us who actually do take fans okay not as many as we used to but you wonder why when we are getting pushed further down the pecking order!!!
I felt sad I really did imagine a SL with a top 4 of Toronto, Toulouse, London and Catalans or a Challenge Cup Final with 2 of those 4, probably won't happen but what if it did???
Toulouse do have fans, go to a home match and see them.
There is no one person 'pumping' money in; It's no different to many clubs in the division with an owner but Toulouse does have a strong ring of businesses supporting it . It's called good management, something many clubs need to look at maybe ?
Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:16 am
Fax4Life wrote:
While I sat watching us getting beat by Toulouse last week I had the terrifying thought that I was looking at the very future of RL with a team with no fans playing us and beating us fairly easily who have somebody obviously pumping money in which we just cannot compete with and as you say next season we will also have Toronto joining them along with London so there will be some games with hardly any fans there apart from 'neutrals' yet the RFL think this is better than clubs like us who actually do take fans okay not as many as we used to but you wonder why when we are getting pushed further down the pecking order!!!
I felt sad I really did imagine a SL with a top 4 of Toronto, Toulouse, London and Catalans or a Challenge Cup Final with 2 of those 4, probably won't happen but what if it did???
Spot on. Unfortunately there are some who would love to see that scenario.
Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:34 pm
I feel that we should be more concerned about improving our own support not relying on away supporters. Role reversal if the majority of sides were based in the South of France how many of us would be willing or able to travel there every other week ?
Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:28 pm
What can we change? I would say not a lot, if Richard can spot a couple of players not giving it what's needed at our level, can ship em out and get in one decent honest player, and bring through a reserve, that makes perfect sense to me.
And if the people running the club think we have fringe players not worth keeping then so be it.
It's got nothing to do with what other clubs do, away fans, or the RFL, as long as we are doing what we can, then so be it, its going to take time, but maybe next year or the year after that, things will fall into place.
I would call for less paranoia, scaremongering and more confidence and support in the new back room regime, and we wont get a better coach with our finances.
Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:58 pm
