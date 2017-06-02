If as people say 'Fax are in a financial mess, when and how will it bottom out?

Do not rely on RFL to help us out, when we were relegated from S/L no parachute payment was made to help the club, if I recall Halifax were the only club not to get this payment. We all know that a S/L licence should have been granted a couple of times, the infrastructure was in place, the team possibly could have competed and grown over the three years. however Red Hall and certain members therein( one of whom was on our board) do not like Fax, and would do almost anything to keep them down.

Although it should not affect the players, rumors and uncertainty will always have a knock on effect, although if I was a player in those circumstances I would sure try my best to shop window myself!

I am sure RM is doing his best, although some tinkering has been surprising, but we as fans do not get to know the ins and outs, were there internal discipline matters? that rightly so have been kept in house.

I would like to see Halifax RLFC back in the big time where I feel they belong, but at present with the present circumstances and the possible reintroduction of S/L franchising, not a snowball in hell chance.



Long live Fax, and if it goes belly up, do it in a blaze of glory.