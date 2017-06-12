rover 2000 wrote: there should be with a bit of luck 7 to 8 players to come back with maybe another addition or 2 ,Castleford hull and leeds apart ,super league this year is very average and shouldn't hold any fears for the championship clubs 4 home games helps and although not firing at the moment expect to at least be in the mpg

Don't know about us been apart from any of the others except Cas who have been superb your right when you say every team have been a bit poor in parts every team seems to have the ability to beat any team in the comp I don't go into any game at the moment confident in victory is that a good thing for you or a bad thing ? I guess its all about confidence and momentum and having your best players fit but possible trips to Catalan and Widnes are tough if you get some momentum and a couple of good draws for the first rounds get some points on the board early I can see you doing a Leigh like lastt year and coming up but if your unlucky enough to get a couple of hard fixture's straight away and have nothing to show for the first 2 games it could be a tough ask a fresh and fit squad been all important