if the bottom 4 teams in SL stay the same as current that's a tough set of fixture's Catalan away Wire are a decent team still and Leigh and Widnes can beat anyone Widnes hard to beat on there own pitch if you give any of these teams the sort of start you have been giving these championship teams it will be very hard going if you have to go to France twice hard on the fans also the middle 8s are looking a very tough set of fixture's for all the clubs on current fom how do you fancy your chances will you be healthy and have your full squad available this could be the key for all the teams