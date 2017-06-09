Dave K. 100% League Network



Mild Rover wrote:



http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/s ... st_change/



After a threat of court action, the RFL handed English-born but Australian-raised Bulls player Simon Finnigan special dispensation to come off the quota in June leading to a first adjustment to the ruling.



But earlier this month they also reprieved Leeds Rhinos’ Simon Worrall after being challenged again on a different grey area.



This week’s announcement is believed to have arrived on the back of a further test from Hull KR’s Papuan Stanley Gene.



The former Bradford player, 33, has been playing in England since the 1995 World Cup, but faced the possibility of being squeezed out at Rovers had he been classed as an overseas player.



The Henderson brothers - Castleford’s Andrew and Wakefield’s Kevin - have also questioned the legality of the new rules with regards restraint of trade and are now free to extend their stays.







As an added bonus, you also get a big picture of a Rover's player's backside. Special imaginary prize to anybody who can identify the player.



Wasn't that because the players already had contract before the rule was implemented, so it was deemed unfair, there has been 9 year since the non fed rule was brought in and all teams and players should no how it works, the fact there hasn't been any cases since (When they must be loads of players not trained here but have British passports) says that clubs/players can't find ways around the rule (Which is good).



Wasn't that because the players already had contract before the rule was implemented, so it was deemed unfair, there has been 9 year since the non fed rule was brought in and all teams and players should no how it works, the fact there hasn't been any cases since (When they must be loads of players not trained here but have British passports) says that clubs/players can't find ways around the rule (Which is good).

Be interesting to see what happens with your recruitment particularity with the non fed players.

Dave K. wrote: Wasn't that because the players already had contract before the rule was implemented, so it was deemed unfair, there has been 9 year since the non fed rule was brought in and all teams and players should no how it works, the fact there hasn't been any cases since (When they must be loads of players not trained here but have British passports) says that clubs/players can't find ways around the rule (Which is good).



Be interesting to see what happens with your recruitment particularity with the non fed players.



That (eventually) applied to all non-fed trained players. Initially just for the rest of their current contract iirc, but eventually their whole career including those who went back down under and then returned. The late notice on that amendent was what Hood is complaining about in that article.



Choosing my words carefully...



The non-fed rule is potentially legally contentious. The RFL, I suspect, did not and do not want it challenged in court. Anybody with a legal right to live and work in the UK etcetera, etcetera.



Finnigan, the Henderson brothers and Clark don't just have UK passports, but were born here, perhaps making the RFL more receptive to their cases. The RFL tends to give itself discretionary power to ignore its own rules.



More recent cases would be less notable, so I guess they may just not have been reported. Clubs not stretching the rules might reflect that quality realistically available from the NRL has dipped.



That (eventually) applied to all non-fed trained players. Initially just for the rest of their current contract iirc, but eventually their whole career including those who went back down under and then returned. The late notice on that amendent was what Hood is complaining about in that article.

Choosing my words carefully...

The non-fed rule is potentially legally contentious. The RFL, I suspect, did not and do not want it challenged in court. Anybody with a legal right to live and work in the UK etcetera, etcetera.

Finnigan, the Henderson brothers and Clark don't just have UK passports, but were born here, perhaps making the RFL more receptive to their cases. The RFL tends to give itself discretionary power to ignore its own rules.

More recent cases would be less notable, so I guess they may just not have been reported. Clubs not stretching the rules might reflect that quality realistically available from the NRL has dipped.

Brexit could well render the whole thing redundant.



So in reality nobody really knows Mild Rover

Dave K. wrote: So in reality nobody really knows



Creating rules that nobody understands is where the RFL excell.



There's another example in the thread discussing young Bower and the salary cap on your board.



Creating rules that nobody understands is where the RFL excell.

There's another example in the thread discussing young Bower and the salary cap on your board.

I have a little bit of a fetish for complexity so quite enjoy it. I also like precision and consistency though, so the RFL's other great love - discretionary ad hoc changes - winds me right up.

Dave K. wrote: This is an adult debate and if you have nothing to add to the discussion then just ignore the posts.



Just for you I've explained what I meant in my previous post.



Point stands though he tried to be smart and get personal (again) about my family and totally messed up.



So back on topic as far as people know the non fed quota is full at Rovers so unless you release someone you aren't getting Carter.



Who would you release if you had too?



The reason I bring this point up is that you make out that you are a super fan, and earlier this season you was quoting on a game, that you never attended due to babysitting a newborn, and you couldn't make a game because you had a baby. There is no malice intended towards your family, I apologise if you have taken it that way.



I personally think you are an arrogant poster, who is never wrong, you posted that I was trying to be a "smart alec", and that I was wrong in bringing up the fact Clark was born in UK so is exempt. I am right on this point.

The reason I bring this point up is that you make out that you are a super fan, and earlier this season you was quoting on a game, that you never attended due to babysitting a newborn, and you couldn't make a game because you had a baby. There is no malice intended towards your family, I apologise if you have taken it that way.

I personally think you are an arrogant poster, who is never wrong, you posted that I was trying to be a "smart alec", and that I was wrong in bringing up the fact Clark was born in UK so is exempt. I am right on this point.

We DO NOT need to release somebody to accommodate an oversees signing.

How many of your non fed players are contracted beyond 2017? It's OK bringing more in but there doesn't seem to be a lot of quality in your overseas players if you do win promotion and don't have much manouvre room to bring better quality overseas players in for next year Mild Rover

Jake the Peg wrote: How many of your non fed players are contracted beyond 2017? It's OK bringing more in but there doesn't seem to be a lot of quality in your overseas players if you do win promotion and don't have much manouvre room to bring better quality overseas players in for next year



Heffernan, ZDC, Carney and Blair all are iirc.



JBF and Quinlan, I'm not sure.



Heffernan, ZDC, Carney and Blair all are iirc.

JBF and Quinlan, I'm not sure.

We have to get up before we start worrying about staying up. Running a bigger squad with fewer stars, is probably the way we'd go though. From necessity and because injuries is now maybe the single biggest challenge a coach faces.



robinrovers10 wrote: The reason I bring this point up is that you make out that you are a super fan, and earlier this season you was quoting on a game, that you never attended due to babysitting a newborn, and you couldn't make a game because you had a baby. There is no malice intended towards your family, I apologise if you have taken it that way.



I personally think you are an arrogant poster, who is never wrong, you posted that I was trying to be a "smart alec", and that I was wrong in bringing up the fact Clark was born in UK so is exempt. I am right on this point.

We DO NOT need to release somebody to accommodate an oversees signing.



A few points.



First it wasn't babysitting it was I didn't think it was fair to leave the wife for an away FRIENDLEY with a new born.



It didn't offend me, just thought it was strange for you to mention my baby in the only two posts you have replied to, but thanks for the apology.



Never claimed to to be a super fan, I do try and be positive and don't like negativity off those who don't go to games and only post when we lose but no where to be seen when we win.





I'm certainly not always right I've been wrong many times and will be in the future, I have strong opinions and think I know the game pretty well and try not be too biased against Rovers, I could be wrong about Clarke, this is why I asked the question, but as it stands you have no proof that you are right, you are just guessing at the moment, let's be honest with the RFL making decisions any thing could happen.



Just because he was born in the UK, doesn't mean he is exempt he needs to appeal to the TFL, and as I've pointed out they doesn't seem to be any examples of this happening for 8/10 years.



Be interesting to see what happens, not sure why Rovers need 9 overseas players though, but that's the desperate situation you find yourselves in.



A few points.

First it wasn't babysitting it was I didn't think it was fair to leave the wife for an away FRIENDLEY with a new born.

It didn't offend me, just thought it was strange for you to mention my baby in the only two posts you have replied to, but thanks for the apology.

Never claimed to to be a super fan, I do try and be positive and don't like negativity off those who don't go to games and only post when we lose but no where to be seen when we win.

I'm certainly not always right I've been wrong many times and will be in the future, I have strong opinions and think I know the game pretty well and try not be too biased against Rovers, I could be wrong about Clarke, this is why I asked the question, but as it stands you have no proof that you are right, you are just guessing at the moment, let's be honest with the RFL making decisions any thing could happen.

Just because he was born in the UK, doesn't mean he is exempt he needs to appeal to the TFL, and as I've pointed out they doesn't seem to be any examples of this happening for 8/10 years.

Be interesting to see what happens, not sure why Rovers need 9 overseas players though, but that's the desperate situation you find yourselves in.

Lastly if you don't like my posts or find me arrogant, press that button to ignore my posts.



