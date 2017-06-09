Mild Rover wrote:

After a threat of court action, the RFL handed English-born but Australian-raised Bulls player Simon Finnigan special dispensation to come off the quota in June leading to a first adjustment to the ruling.



But earlier this month they also reprieved Leeds Rhinos’ Simon Worrall after being challenged again on a different grey area.



This week’s announcement is believed to have arrived on the back of a further test from Hull KR’s Papuan Stanley Gene.



The former Bradford player, 33, has been playing in England since the 1995 World Cup, but faced the possibility of being squeezed out at Rovers had he been classed as an overseas player.



The Henderson brothers - Castleford’s Andrew and Wakefield’s Kevin - have also questioned the legality of the new rules with regards restraint of trade and are now free to extend their stays.

This 2008 article summarizes some of the precedents: