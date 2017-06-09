Mild Rover wrote:
This 2008 article summarizes some of the precedents:
http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/s ... st_change/
After a threat of court action, the RFL handed English-born but Australian-raised Bulls player Simon Finnigan special dispensation to come off the quota in June leading to a first adjustment to the ruling.
But earlier this month they also reprieved Leeds Rhinos’ Simon Worrall after being challenged again on a different grey area.
This week’s announcement is believed to have arrived on the back of a further test from Hull KR’s Papuan Stanley Gene.
The former Bradford player, 33, has been playing in England since the 1995 World Cup, but faced the possibility of being squeezed out at Rovers had he been classed as an overseas player.
The Henderson brothers - Castleford’s Andrew and Wakefield’s Kevin - have also questioned the legality of the new rules with regards restraint of trade and are now free to extend their stays.
As an added bonus, you also get a big picture of a Rover's player's backside. Special imaginary prize to anybody who can identify the player.
http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/s ... st_change/
After a threat of court action, the RFL handed English-born but Australian-raised Bulls player Simon Finnigan special dispensation to come off the quota in June leading to a first adjustment to the ruling.
But earlier this month they also reprieved Leeds Rhinos’ Simon Worrall after being challenged again on a different grey area.
This week’s announcement is believed to have arrived on the back of a further test from Hull KR’s Papuan Stanley Gene.
The former Bradford player, 33, has been playing in England since the 1995 World Cup, but faced the possibility of being squeezed out at Rovers had he been classed as an overseas player.
The Henderson brothers - Castleford’s Andrew and Wakefield’s Kevin - have also questioned the legality of the new rules with regards restraint of trade and are now free to extend their stays.
As an added bonus, you also get a big picture of a Rover's player's backside. Special imaginary prize to anybody who can identify the player.
Wasn't that because the players already had contract before the rule was implemented, so it was deemed unfair, there has been 9 year since the non fed rule was brought in and all teams and players should no how it works, the fact there hasn't been any cases since (When they must be loads of players not trained here but have British passports) says that clubs/players can't find ways around the rule (Which is good).
Be interesting to see what happens with your recruitment particularity with the non fed players.