Re: Brough

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:15 pm
Dave K. wrote:
You can have a British passport but that doesn't matter as he wasn't trained in England or Europe, so basically has to have played for a club's academy in that region.

Not sure on the age of when that applies though.


British born, overseas trained players have sought and received dispensations on the non-fed rule before.
Re: Brough

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:21 pm
fun time frankie wrote:
We just need mild rover to come on and clarify it which I will still not understand :D

Wish granted. Should be fine

Re: Brough

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:29 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
British born, overseas trained players have sought and received dispensations on the non-fed rule before.



We could have an answer, which ones, any recent ones ?

can't recall any, what about the Hendersons?

Re: Brough

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:14 pm
Re: Brough

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:17 pm
Dave K. wrote:
We could have an answer, which ones, any recent ones ?

can't recall any, what about the Hendersons?


I was about to comment on that and then I realised I was talking about the Bentley's.

Re: Brough

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:24 pm
craig hkr wrote:
One thing I would say is bringing a posters family into it isn't good form . especially young uns . When it comes to quotas etc you have to trust the club's know the rules

I think this goes back to when dave posted he had just had a baby so he couldn't go to the match. but he didn't quite get what the poster was on about/ don't think there was anything other than that in it.
Re: Brough

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:53 pm
Ah, I go on another sporting forum where a certain poster goes on Facebook etc and causes problems for people that is way out of line. Glad to be wrong here if so

Re: Brough

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:58 pm
On an aside the Budweiser has ran out and having to quaff Amstel now.Wouldnt drink lager in pub but can't get on with bitter in can or bottle.Watching election guff and need some more ale

Re: Brough

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:24 am
craig hkr wrote:
On an aside the Budweiser has ran out and having to quaff Amstel now.Wouldnt drink lager in pub but can't get on with bitter in can or bottle.Watching election guff and need some more ale

Nowt wrong with john smiths in a can not cheep abroad but you can get it I hate bloody larger If in a pub in Britain or abroad I drink coke or lemonade :)if no bitter
Re: Brough

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:52 am
Dave K. wrote:
We could have an answer, which ones, any recent ones ?

can't recall any, what about the Hendersons?


This 2008 article summarizes some of the precedents:

http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/s ... st_change/

After a threat of court action, the RFL handed English-born but Australian-raised Bulls player Simon Finnigan special dispensation to come off the quota in June leading to a first adjustment to the ruling.

But earlier this month they also reprieved Leeds Rhinos’ Simon Worrall after being challenged again on a different grey area.

This week’s announcement is believed to have arrived on the back of a further test from Hull KR’s Papuan Stanley Gene.

The former Bradford player, 33, has been playing in England since the 1995 World Cup, but faced the possibility of being squeezed out at Rovers had he been classed as an overseas player.

The Henderson brothers - Castleford’s Andrew and Wakefield’s Kevin - have also questioned the legality of the new rules with regards restraint of trade and are now free to extend their stays.

As an added bonus, you also get a big picture of a Rover's player's backside. Special imaginary prize to anybody who can identify the player.
