robinrovers10 wrote: His Grandad (Alec Dockar) was born in Hull and had a very good career with Rovers in the 50's, also Heffernan has a Maltese passport, Mitch Clark was born in Pontefract and Moss' mum in British. so that leaves us with an oversees quota of 4 (JBF, Quinlan, Blair and Carney). I'm sure that leaves on full oversees space spare, plus 1 maybe 2 KOLPAC/European passport quota space(s).



Come on Dave I thought you were a fountain of knowledge all things Rugby League, or is it fatigue due to the new baby?

B1:15 At the time of notification in any season of the Provisional First Team Squad and First Team Squad and following any amendments during the season, a Super League or Championship Club’s First Team Squad must consist of a maximum of 7 players who are not either: (a) Federation Trained; or (b) Academy Juniors.

B1:16 The following definitions shall apply to Clause B1:15 above:

(a) ‘Federation Trained Player’: a player who, for any 3 full Seasons before the end of the Season in which he ceases to be eligible by age to play at Under 21 level has been on the Club’s register or the register of another Club which plays in competitions under the jurisdiction of a member of the RLEF. For the avoidance of doubt if a player moves from one Club’s register to another Club’s register and there is a period of no more than 28 days in the Season (as defined) and any amount of the period between the 1 December and the day of the first League Match, Representative Match or Cup Tie (whichever is sooner) between being removed from one register and being registered with another Club, consecutively shall not be broken for the purposes of this clause. In addition a Club may apply for a Player who has been granted New Talent Pool status under the Salary Cap Regulations to be granted Federation Trained status.

(b) ‘Academy Junior’: a player who is eligible by age to play at Under 21 level and who is on the Club’s Register.

You have to take into account whether of not they're Federation trained (RLEF) now Ronnie. The days of there being only a quota system are long gone because certain clubs would get around exceeding the quota by digging out a Maltese passport for instance"European/Kolpac passport quota spaces" is the oddest comment I've heard on this subject yet.From the RFL Operation Rules:So Dave is right and you don't have the foggiest.If you're still in the hunt for a Non-Fed player, one the current lot must fall into one of the categories above, but it has naff all to do with passports, grandparents or where they were born.