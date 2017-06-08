|
Dave K. wrote:
How, the only way he wouldn't count as a non fed player, is if he played his junior rugby in Europe, that's why it's caused non federation trained?
His Grandad (Alec Dockar) was born in Hull and had a very good career with Rovers in the 50's, also Heffernan has a Maltese passport, Mitch Clark was born in Pontefract and Moss' mum in British. so that leaves us with an oversees quota of 4 (JBF, Quinlan, Blair and Carney). I'm sure that leaves on full oversees space spare, plus 1 maybe 2 KOLPAC/European passport quota space(s).
Come on Dave I thought you were a fountain of knowledge all things Rugby League, or is it fatigue due to the new baby?
Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:33 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
robinrovers10 wrote:
You have to take into account whether of not they're Federation trained (RLEF) now Ronnie. The days of there being only a quota system are long gone because certain clubs would get around exceeding the quota by digging out a Maltese passport for instance
"European/Kolpac passport quota spaces" is the oddest comment I've heard on this subject yet.
From the RFL Operation Rules:
B1:15 At the time of notification in any season of the Provisional First Team Squad and First Team Squad and following any amendments during the season, a Super League or Championship Club’s First Team Squad must consist of a maximum of 7 players who are not either: (a) Federation Trained; or (b) Academy Juniors.
B1:16 The following definitions shall apply to Clause B1:15 above:
(a) ‘Federation Trained Player’: a player who, for any 3 full Seasons before the end of the Season in which he ceases to be eligible by age to play at Under 21 level has been on the Club’s register or the register of another Club which plays in competitions under the jurisdiction of a member of the RLEF. For the avoidance of doubt if a player moves from one Club’s register to another Club’s register and there is a period of no more than 28 days in the Season (as defined) and any amount of the period between the 1 December and the day of the first League Match, Representative Match or Cup Tie (whichever is sooner) between being removed from one register and being registered with another Club, consecutively shall not be broken for the purposes of this clause. In addition a Club may apply for a Player who has been granted New Talent Pool status under the Salary Cap Regulations to be granted Federation Trained status.
(b) ‘Academy Junior’: a player who is eligible by age to play at Under 21 level and who is on the Club’s Register.
So Dave is right and you don't have the foggiest.
If you're still in the hunt for a Non-Fed player, one the current lot must fall into one of the categories above, but it has naff all to do with passports, grandparents or where they were born.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:34 pm
robinrovers10 wrote:
Thats all irrelevant its non fed trained slot we'd need and all the above fall in that catagory. We are allowed 7 and the extra one is Moss who got dispensation. So in short no room at the inn unless someone moves out
Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:39 pm
I know this may sound a daft question but what age is U21 defined as? Ie can a 21 year old play in the U21's if he can then ZDC would be exempt this year
Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:35 pm
Paul Carter the hooker, 2nd row or lock forward that has been released or sacked from 3 clubs in oz for drink and other off field offences?
his only decent season he has has was for Gold coast then sack for drink driving if I remember correctly played a dozen games for souths looked ok then sacked, signed for the roosters then contract terminated too after a few games? do we see a pattern??????
Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:39 pm
robinrovers10 wrote:
Se the posts below from Hull and Rovers fans, I will wait for an apology.
That twice you have mentioned my baby (I have no idea what your fascination is with my family) and twice you have looked stupid, please use your brain and for their sake I hope you don't help your kids with their homework.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:09 pm
Crazyhorse69 wrote:
Paul Carter the hooker, 2nd row or lock forward that has been released or sacked from 3 clubs in oz for drink and other off field offences?
his only decent season he has has was for Gold coast then sack for drink driving if I remember correctly played a dozen games for souths looked ok then sacked, signed for the roosters then contract terminated too after a few games? do we see a pattern??????
In a more professional environment...... under a better coach..... at a big club... we're paying him peanuts... balls in our court
Sorry went into Hull fan mode for a moment, just given my head a bang and realised it isn't albert we're talking about, no one mentioned hamstrings
