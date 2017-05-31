WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brough

Re: Brough

Post Wed May 31, 2017 10:44 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1781
Paul_HKR wrote:
Whats the hold up in announcing this?



Erm it could be because its not happening.

Post Wed May 31, 2017 2:44 pm
hooligan27 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 324
on loan to fax

Post Wed May 31, 2017 3:29 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12781
Location: Huddersfield
where do you get this from?!

he will be playing on sunday for the giants as far as i know!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Post Wed May 31, 2017 4:42 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1781
brearley84 wrote:
where do you get this from?!

he will be playing on sunday for the giants as far as i know!



Brough to Rovers. Must be that time of year.

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:14 pm
Paul_HKR Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 104
No7.David.Bishop wrote:
Should be announced anytime now. Move Abdull to loose man and have Ellis and Brough in the halves. If its right what I'm hearing then I will be posting the prop name on here when its confirmed.


One down (Jewitt) one to go?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:50 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 585
Forgot about Bishop no.7 s prediction. Seems a possibility now. Hope so
