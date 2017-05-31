Biff Tannen

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm

Posts: 5165

Location: Hill Valley



FlexWheeler wrote: I never said I wasn't bothered about the loss. Nowhere did I use those words. The loss irritated me, but there's no point getting too upset when we are still 3rd.





That's how i fee, a missed opportunity but i never thought we would be in such a good position at this stage with Wigan still losing games, Warrington shot and Salford and Wakey in the 4!



Important now to put this right behind us and bounce straight back with a win on Friday, this can be quickly swept under the carpet thankfully. That's how i fee, a missed opportunity but i never thought we would be in such a good position at this stage with Wigan still losing games, Warrington shot and Salford and Wakey in the 4!Important now to put this right behind us and bounce straight back with a win on Friday, this can be quickly swept under the carpet thankfully. What you looking at?....Butt Head!! finglas

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Mar 04, 2002 8:06 am

Posts: 4141

Location: Dublin's fair city

Biff Tannen wrote: That's how i fee, a missed opportunity but i never thought we would be in such a good position at this stage with Wigan still losing games, Warrington shot and Salford and Wakey in the 4!





A look at the predictions thread could be interesting at this point, I doubt many have more than 4/5 right A look at the predictions thread could be interesting at this point, I doubt many have more than 4/5 right Hail Stewie Griffin wrote: All dumbies those Irish folk

So you've met my wife rhino65

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm

Posts: 129

TheSnowmonkey wrote: After the Wire matches comments not just here but elsewhere were very positive n rightly so...Consensus seems to be that it was one of the best team performances since the treble winning side. Defence was rock solid especially in the first half. Yeah Wire were not at their best but Leeds put untold pressure on them to add to their woes forcing them not only to make more errors but sap the life out of them . So much so they didn't even bother to protest at decisions. If they knocked on..normally you might go no not me...as with Atkins...yeah n give up. In attack Leeds were fast ,playing beautiful rugby..everything seemed to gel...the players were working for each other, they looked relaxed even show boating..It was wonderful to watch. However there was no comments on tactics or praise for Mac that he had got things right.

Don't get me wrong I am hacked off by the loss to Widnes, I agree that his use of the bench was baffling...If you go back before the CC match when the Bradford 4 loan was announced I felt it wrong because the number of fixtures would take their toll...CC, MW..Wire, Widnes n Leigh...( mind that nothing compared to fixtures in Lewis Jones day) ..Mind even Mac at the time said it was a huge gamble to take...but he pointed out if we had kept them..they were not used until one match..then they would not be able to cope...Was the Bradford alone something he really wanted or more GH's as he is keen on seeing Bradford survive.

Back to Widnes match...yes use of the bench was maybe not the best ..but I am not Mac so don't know his reasons...The players out their on pitch need to take responsibility...after the loss to Giants when team were trying to play expansive rugby in wet conditions. Mac eluded to the fact that that was not what was coached...he doesn't tell them to make the errors or give away needless penalties..especially against a new ref who you don't know how he going to judge it...in 1st half he called up Burrow to put them on a team warning...Mac can advise at half time this is what we need to do...( though at that point we were still in the lead if marginally) once they took to the pitch it was down to them...as Roy Francis use to say when his teams floundered..you dug the hole ..now you get out of it...yes they might have been tired but then they should play it simple do basics to get win...the defence which was strong on Friday was ragged..they created the gaps needlessly that allowed Widnes to score...you could see them coming.

It possible that Leeds team put too much effort into win over Wire that they sapped their own strength...but then other teams are in the same boat...Ok Cas does not have many injured but don't think they rested any players in all matches...so still say it down to players as well...



For the record ( ok I know they wouldn't blame Mac for tactics.) but they are first to acknowledge they screwed up..they made the errors ,where not sharp enough or did not execute the game plan...yet fans are quick to shove the blame on Mac?



We have a lifeline....we are still 3rd !!!!!! which is far better than any pundit or fan predicted pre season...as someone else said the 2015 team lost matches they should have won....they also won matches which were not always the most scintillating to watch. June is fast approaching..which means the loan deal is coming to an end...asides CS who would probably benefit from another spell the rest can be brought back. Still a long way to go tis seasons end.



Macca will never get credit from the self proclaimed experts on here. Rhinos win.....and the players did what was expected and the coach had help (from where...I haven't got a scooby), Leeds lose and it was entirely the coach's fault. We have a squad at the moment, that isn't as good as we have been used to for the last several years, BUT we are are competing at the right end of the table. For the record, I respect Macca and hold him in high regard for what he has jointly achieved with players and staff at the club. Once his tenure is complete and we have a new coach whomever it will be, he will receive the same support from me and mine as the previous incumbent. As it currently is, Macca is our coach and no whining or bellyaching will change that, we will take the rough with the smooth and see where we end up. For any fans who can remember the "Bridesmaid years" like myself, I've enjoyed the last fifteen years immensely and am looking forward to the future with a big smile. Macca will never get credit from the self proclaimed experts on here. Rhinos win.....and the players did what was expected and the coach had help (from where...I haven't got a scooby), Leeds lose and it was entirely the coach's fault. We have a squad at the moment, that isn't as good as we have been used to for the last several years, BUT we are are competing at the right end of the table. For the record, I respect Macca and hold him in high regard for what he has jointly achieved with players and staff at the club. Once his tenure is complete and we have a new coach whomever it will be, he will receive the same support from me and mine as the previous incumbent. As it currently is, Macca is our coach and no whining or bellyaching will change that, we will take the rough with the smooth and see where we end up. For any fans who can remember the "Bridesmaid years" like myself, I've enjoyed the last fifteen years immensely and am looking forward to the future with a big smile. tad rhino

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm

Posts: 19995

Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston

as I've said plenty of times he's got a brilliant record and I've said on here he's done a fantastic job. however occasionally, and its happened a good few times, he does something so bloody daft you wonder what he's thinking. Mondays use, or non use, of subs was one of those times.

as such when he does things like that he deserves criticism, as he does praise when he get things right. PrinterThe Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 273

rhino65 wrote: Macca will never get credit from the self proclaimed experts on here. Rhinos win.....and the players did what was expected and the coach had help (from where...I haven't got a scooby), Leeds lose and it was entirely the coach's fault. We have a squad at the moment, that isn't as good as we have been used to for the last several years, BUT we are are competing at the right end of the table. For the record, I respect Macca and hold him in high regard for what he has jointly achieved with players and staff at the club. Once his tenure is complete and we have a new coach whomever it will be, he will receive the same support from me and mine as the previous incumbent. As it currently is, Macca is our coach and no whining or bellyaching will change that, we will take the rough with the smooth and see where we end up. For any fans who can remember the "Bridesmaid years" like myself, I've enjoyed the last fifteen years immensely and am looking forward to the future with a big smile.



Absolutely spot on post. It's one thing for some to want him to move on or criticise his choices but some clearly actively dislike like, insult him and give him little to zero credit and then accuse him of arrogance even though he places the credit for successes on players, staff and management more than any other coach whilst downplaying his role. Absolutely spot on post. It's one thing for some to want him to move on or criticise his choices but some clearly actively dislike like, insult him and give him little to zero credit and then accuse him of arrogance even though he places the credit for successes on players, staff and management more than any other coach whilst downplaying his role. BrisbaneRhino

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8114

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

I agree BM gets too much stick, but at the same time he brings some criticism on himself. The non-use of subs is farcial, as is not properly spelling players during games. The game is genuinely a 17 man game, and has been for over a decade. Regularly picking subs and either not using them or giving them 5 minutes is poor coaching, no matter how you dress it up. chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm

Posts: 3135

Location: location, location

I see Powell is going to rest some of his first team players against Saints on Sunday as they will be playing 3 games in 10 days.

Whilst other teams are playing 3 games in 8 days.

Maybe when the international was being played al teams should have just carried on playing their normal fixtures like they do in the NRL.

In Leeds case the loss of Watkins and Hall should be nothing instead of flogging 10/12 per team for three games in a short period of time. SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22486

In fairness Powell can rest players. Cas lose and it is no real hardship. We can't afford another loss against Leigh and really can't afford a loss a against Wakefield either. Rest them against fev //www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. Gotcha

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm

Posts: 14946

SmokeyTA wrote: In fairness Powell can rest players. Cas lose and it is no real hardship. We can't afford another loss against Leigh and really can't afford a loss a against Wakefield either. Rest them against fev





Powelll has been rotating his team throughout the season, that's why he is where he is, and why he can afford to lose if it happens. Powelll has been rotating his team throughout the season, that's why he is where he is, and why he can afford to lose if it happens. #frostiesbitches We know who you are. PrinterThe Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 273

Gotcha wrote: Powelll has been rotating his team throughout the season, that's why he is where he is, and why he can afford to lose if it happens.



Yet before the England game he'd only used 21 players compared to 26 for Leeds and most others, Wigan even more. They're playing well no doubt but their lack of injuries compared to others has helped them in both results and.resting a player here and there. Yet before the England game he'd only used 21 players compared to 26 for Leeds and most others, Wigan even more. They're playing well no doubt but their lack of injuries compared to others has helped them in both results and.resting a player here and there. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 55 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 1 ... 4 80 posts • Page 8 of 8 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,578,496 624 76,014 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat : 06:00 NRL ST GEORGE v WESTS TV Sat : 08:30 NRL SYDNEY v BRISBANE TV Sat : 10:30 NRL NQL COWBOYS v GOLD COAST TV Sat : 17:00 SL HULL FC v WIGAN TV Sat : 18:30 CH1 BARROW v HUNSLET Sat : 21:30 CH1 TORONTO v COVENTY TV Sun : 05:00 NRL MANLY v CANBERRA TV Sun : 07:00 NRL CANTERBURY v PENRITH TV Sun : 14:00 CH1 HEMEL v CELTIC Sun : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD v WHITEHAVEN Sun : 15:00 CH FEATHERSTONE v HULL KR Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v DONCASTER Sun : 15:00 CH1 GLOUC v NEWCASTLE Sun : 15:00 CH BATLEY v TOULOUSE Sun : 15:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v WARRINGTON > Sun : 15:00 SL SALFORD v WAKEFIELD < Sun : 15:00 SL WIDNES v CATALANS Sun : 15:00 CH DEWSBURY v BRADFORD Sun : 15:00 CH1 KEIGHLEY v SOUTH WALES Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON v HALIFAX ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























