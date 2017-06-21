WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rhys Evans

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Rhys Evans

 
Post a reply

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:10 pm
CHEADLE LEYTHER Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 154
Be honest fellow Leyth fans, who would you prefer -Crooks or Evans? My guess is 8 out of 10 for Crooks!!!

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:19 pm
CHEADLE LEYTHER Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 154
Crooks or Evans Leigh fans-I'd say 8 out of 10 would say Crooks. Now Ryan Atkins-that's different!!!

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:37 pm
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7376
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
Crooks or Evans Leigh fans-I'd say 8 out of 10 would say Crooks. Now Ryan Atkins-that's different!!!


Was told today by a usually reliable Wire fan that Atkins has also signed for next season.


Disclaimer.... I am not Harold or ColD so this could be incorrect. :oops:
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:57 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9476
Location: Deep in Leytherland
glow wrote:
Was told today by a usually reliable Wire fan that Atkins has also signed for next season.


Disclaimer.... I am not Harold or ColD so this could be incorrect. :oops:
r


That would be one way of ensuring no injuries to our centres next season - sign about ten of them! :wink:

Re: Rhys Evans

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 5:38 am
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 81
glow wrote:
Was told today by a usually reliable Wire fan that Atkins has also signed for next season.


Disclaimer.... I am not Harold or ColD so this could be incorrect. :oops:


I not heard this nearly signed him last season but fell through he nearly went to RU I think it's a season to late to sign Atkins in my opinion would be happy with Goodwin and crooks if we can secure him for next season
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Bing [Bot], glow, Iggy79, leg_end, Montyburns, Mookachaka, shadrack and 111 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,589,6321,27976,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM