Montyburns wrote:
if he was any good Warrington would not be letting him go would they
we paid money for Kevin Brown, brought in Ryan Bailey after he was binned by Leeds Cas and Hull KR,
signed the injury ravaged Gary Wheeler from Saints. we replaced Adrian Morley and Gareth Carvell with stinking signings like Roy Asotasi, Anthony England, and Jordan Cox.
we also let Richie Myler go and are currently trying anyone with their own boots in the half back position
....oh yes Gareth O'Brien also "not good enough" for Wire.
Though he's most likely not upset by that as he sits second in the league and in a challenge cup semi.
I'm not sure we have a clue what a good player looks like.
so don't be too worried about having our "cast offs"