Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:16 pm
leyther forever
As Snowy says.

Often looks busy but isn't effective for me.
Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:46 pm
Snowy wrote:
Average


Well considering we are next to bottom an average SL player sounds pretty good to me.

Looks promising for next year - let's get this year sorted :thumb:
Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:50 pm
ColD wrote:
Well considering we are next to bottom an average SL player sounds pretty good to me.

Looks promising for next year - let's get this year sorted :thumb:


Agree ColD

What I have have seen of him, when he is on form he isn't that bad.

Lets hope Jukesy gets the best out of him
Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:51 pm
ColD wrote:
Well considering we are next to bottom an average SL player sounds pretty good to me.

Looks promising for next year - let's get this year sorted :thumb:



This.
Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:53 pm
ColD wrote:
Well considering we are next to bottom an average SL player sounds pretty good to me.

Looks promising for next year - let's get this year sorted :thumb:


Indeed , in fact Castlefords team is full of average SL players
Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:45 pm
Montyburns wrote:
if he was any good Warrington would not be letting him go would they



we paid money for Kevin Brown, brought in Ryan Bailey after he was binned by Leeds Cas and Hull KR,
signed the injury ravaged Gary Wheeler from Saints. we replaced Adrian Morley and Gareth Carvell with stinking signings like Roy Asotasi, Anthony England, and Jordan Cox.

we also let Richie Myler go and are currently trying anyone with their own boots in the half back position

....oh yes Gareth O'Brien also "not good enough" for Wire.
Though he's most likely not upset by that as he sits second in the league and in a challenge cup semi.

I'm not sure we have a clue what a good player looks like.

so don't be too worried about having our "cast offs"
Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:27 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
we paid money for Kevin Brown, brought in Ryan Bailey after he was binned by Leeds Cas and Hull KR,
signed the injury ravaged Gary Wheeler from Saints. we replaced Adrian Morley and Gareth Carvell with stinking signings like Roy Asotasi, Anthony England, and Jordan Cox.

we also let Richie Myler go and are currently trying anyone with their own boots in the half back position

....oh yes Gareth O'Brien also "not good enough" for Wire.
Though he's most likely not upset by that as he sits second in the league and in a challenge cup semi.

I'm not sure we have a clue what a good player looks like.

so don't be too worried about having our "cast offs"


In fairness he did say he would come back to you.Rhys in my eyes is an excellent signing still young and the change will only do him good.
Re: Rhys Evans

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:01 pm
Snowy wrote:
Average


This.
Re: Rhys Evans

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:13 am
Club needs to go out of its way to secure Ben Crooks. Heaps of potential and a very classy player who can only get better.

I fear that a bigger club may come in for him though hence the signing of Evans.
