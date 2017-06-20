chunkyhugo wrote: Rhys Evans is an inept player who was never really good enough to be a regular in the Wire first team. If I was a Centurions fan I'd be seriously questioning my club's ambitions when signing such a mediocre player. He is pants and I feel sorry for you guys.

Thanks but he’s still relatively young (24/25?) and a change of club, a fresh opportunity to lay claim for a regular starting spot is perhaps just what the lad needs to fulfil his potential.You like the other established SL clubs have a commendable youth system to fall back onto, we don’t have that luxury yet and are years off, so we need to beg steal or borrow from whomever and wherever we can, that will mean us signing some older players who can hopefully still do the job but let’s be honest will have their best days behind them and some young ones who for whatever reasons haven’t quite made it ……....yet.Welcome back Rhys and good luck.