Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:08 pm
Cheeky half-back
Rhys Evans is an inept player who was never really good enough to be a regular in the Wire first team. If I was a Centurions fan I'd be seriously questioning my club's ambitions when signing such a mediocre player. He is pants and I feel sorry for you guys.
Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:51 pm
Silver RLFANS Member
Thanks but he’s still relatively young (24/25?) and a change of club, a fresh opportunity to lay claim for a regular starting spot is perhaps just what the lad needs to fulfil his potential.

You like the other established SL clubs have a commendable youth system to fall back onto, we don’t have that luxury yet and are years off, so we need to beg steal or borrow from whomever and wherever we can, that will mean us signing some older players who can hopefully still do the job but let’s be honest will have their best days behind them and some young ones who for whatever reasons haven’t quite made it ……....yet.

Welcome back Rhys and good luck.
Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:55 pm
Montyburns wrote:
Exactly most of are players have had there best years elsewhere and then come to us for a pay day there a handful on high wages that the club are trying to get rid of to free up some of the salary cap to bring more players in


Not really the point I was making. Until we have had an academy for a number of years, and we're an established Super League club, we'll be reliant on picking up players who have been let go by a club. And players do go onto do well after being let go, look at the cas team this year.

Who out of our current squad has not been let go by a club in their careers? Even Ridyard and Hopkins have been released by SL clubs in the past!

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:07 pm
Riddy and hoppys super league never really got off to a start for the parent clubs hoppy at Wigan never played for them in super league and riddy never got off to a start for us but now he proving his worth for huddersfield and we not benifiting from his form
